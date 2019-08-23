Stantec Inc. (STN)’s Financial Results Comparing With International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Since Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stantec Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 1.21 19.76 International Money Express Inc. 13 2.04 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Stantec Inc. and International Money Express Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stantec Inc. Its rival International Money Express Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Stantec Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than International Money Express Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.7% of Stantec Inc. shares and 33.1% of International Money Express Inc. shares. Stantec Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 65% of International Money Express Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stantec Inc. -1% -1.16% -4.42% 0.38% -8.07% 8.92% International Money Express Inc. -3.42% -5.53% 14.19% 21.4% 40.79% 15.72%

For the past year Stantec Inc. has weaker performance than International Money Express Inc.

Summary

Stantec Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors International Money Express Inc.

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services Â– Canada, Consulting Services Â– United States, Consulting Services Â– Global, and Construction Services. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics; and construction management services. It undertakes commercial, healthcare, education, industrial, airports and aviation, civic, science and technology, waterpower and dam, power, oil and gas, mining, water, building, power transportation, community development, and transportation projects. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.