Stantec Inc. (STN)’s Financial Results Comparing With HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Both Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) and HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stantec Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 1.21 19.76 HMS Holdings Corp. 31 5.51 N/A 0.78 45.03

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. HMS Holdings Corp. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Stantec Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Stantec Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than HMS Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Stantec Inc. and HMS Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stantec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% HMS Holdings Corp. 0.00% 9.9% 6.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.17 shows that Stantec Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. HMS Holdings Corp. on the other hand, has 1.39 beta which makes it 39.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Stantec Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, HMS Holdings Corp. which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 5.3 Quick Ratio. HMS Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stantec Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Stantec Inc. and HMS Holdings Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stantec Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HMS Holdings Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, HMS Holdings Corp.’s consensus target price is $38, while its potential downside is -0.73%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.7% of Stantec Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of HMS Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of Stantec Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.3% of HMS Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stantec Inc. -1% -1.16% -4.42% 0.38% -8.07% 8.92% HMS Holdings Corp. 1.31% 3.56% 17.99% 19.52% 47.44% 24.07%

For the past year Stantec Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than HMS Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors HMS Holdings Corp. beats Stantec Inc.

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services Â– Canada, Consulting Services Â– United States, Consulting Services Â– Global, and Construction Services. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics; and construction management services. It undertakes commercial, healthcare, education, industrial, airports and aviation, civic, science and technology, waterpower and dam, power, oil and gas, mining, water, building, power transportation, community development, and transportation projects. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare insurance benefit cost containment market in the United States. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as care management and member analytics technologies. The companyÂ’s services also enable customers to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; and ensure regulatory compliance. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, child support agencies, and other healthcare payers and sponsors. HMS Holdings Corp. was founded in 1974 and is based in Irving, Texas.