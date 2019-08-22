Stantec Inc. (STN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO)

We will be contrasting the differences between Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) and Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stantec Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 1.21 19.76 Atento S.A. 3 0.10 N/A 0.11 21.57

Table 1 highlights Stantec Inc. and Atento S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Atento S.A. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Stantec Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Stantec Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stantec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Atento S.A. 0.00% -8.3% -2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.17 shows that Stantec Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Atento S.A.’s 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.72 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Stantec Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Atento S.A.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Stantec Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Atento S.A.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Stantec Inc. and Atento S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stantec Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atento S.A. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Atento S.A.’s average target price is $6.5, while its potential upside is 190.18%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.7% of Stantec Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90% of Atento S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.3% of Stantec Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.76% of Atento S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stantec Inc. -1% -1.16% -4.42% 0.38% -8.07% 8.92% Atento S.A. 0.87% -4.51% -35.81% -40.1% -63.88% -41.9%

For the past year Stantec Inc. had bullish trend while Atento S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Stantec Inc. beats Atento S.A. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services Â– Canada, Consulting Services Â– United States, Consulting Services Â– Global, and Construction Services. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics; and construction management services. It undertakes commercial, healthcare, education, industrial, airports and aviation, civic, science and technology, waterpower and dam, power, oil and gas, mining, water, building, power transportation, community development, and transportation projects. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice and in-person. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Luxembourg.