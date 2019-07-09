Stantec Inc. (STN) Is At $24.37 Formed Wedge; Willis Lease Finance (WLFC)’s Sentiment Is 0.9

Stantec Inc. (STN) formed wedge down with $22.42 target or 8.00% below today’s $24.37 share price. Stantec Inc. (STN) has $2.72B valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $24.37. About 33,726 shares traded or 120.92% up from the average. Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) has declined 4.88% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Some Historical STN News: 26/04/2018 – STANTEC SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO BUY CEGERTEC; 27/03/2018 – Stantec Acquires ESI Consulting; 31/05/2018 – Stantec to Lead Environmental Assessment for Deepwater Wind Project in Maryland; 19/03/2018 – STANTEC ENERGY SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO BUY NORWEST; NO TERMS; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q EBITDA C$90.3M; 23/05/2018 – Stantec Tower Reaches New Heights as Edmonton’s Tallest Tower; 08/05/2018 – Stantec Selected to Design Hampstead Bypass and US 17 Improvements in Hampstead in New Hanover and Pender Counties, North; 11/05/2018 – Stantec 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Results; 19/03/2018 – STANTEC INC – SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE NORWEST CORPORATION; 19/03/2018 – Stantec: Norwest Acquisition Is Expected to Close in 2Q 2018

Willis Lease Finance Corp (WLFC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 19 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 21 decreased and sold their holdings in Willis Lease Finance Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 2.16 million shares, down from 2.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Willis Lease Finance Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 20 Increased: 13 New Position: 6.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities worldwide. The company has market cap of $346.58 million. It operates through two divisions, Equipment Leasing and Spare Parts Sales. It has a 6.57 P/E ratio. The firm also purchases and resells new and used commercial aircraft engines, as well as sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

The stock increased 1.13% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 8,378 shares traded. Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) has risen 73.89% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.46% the S&P500. Some Historical WLFC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Willis Lease Finance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLFC); 13/03/2018 Willis Lease Finance Corporation Reports 50% Growth in Annual Pre-Tax Profit to $36.0 Million; 30/05/2018 – DE LA RUE PLC – APPOINTED HELEN WILLIS AS INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Blankenship wears Willis hat; Jenkins, Morrisey attack each other in WSAZ debate; 16/04/2018 – George Willis Named UPS President Of U.S. Operations, Myron Gray To Retire; 07/05/2018 – WILLIS LEASE FINANCE – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $63.9 MLN, DOWN 18 PCT; 07/05/2018 – Polygroup Limited (MCO) vs WILLIS ELECTRIC CO., LTD | FWD Entered | 05/07/2018; 07/05/2018 – WILLIS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. vs Polygroup Macau Ltd. (BVI) | FWD Entered | 05/07/2018; 24/05/2018 – EYEONID GROUP AB EOID.NGM – EYEONID GROUP AND BROKER WILLIS AB, (WILLIS TOWERS WATSON) HAS SIGNED A LOI; 04/05/2018 – Big Ticket: Sting and Bruce Willis Sell Central Park West Duplexes

Eam Investors Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Willis Lease Finance Corporation for 18,469 shares. Menta Capital Llc owns 9,676 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rbf Capital Llc has 0.15% invested in the company for 30,000 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. has invested 0.09% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 145,734 shares.

More notable recent Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Willis Lease Finance Corporation Closes Amended and Restated $1 Billion Revolving Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Willis Lease Finance Corporation Reports Record Quarterly Pre-tax Profit of $27.8 million – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Analysts await Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.32 per share. STN’s profit will be $49.06 million for 13.85 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Stantec Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.