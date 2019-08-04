Stantec Inc. (STN) Is At $23.28 Formed Wedge; 3 Analysts Covering American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)

Among 4 analysts covering American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. American Electric Power had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, April 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by J.P. Morgan. On Tuesday, February 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. See American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) latest ratings:

12/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $94.0000 100.0000

14/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $88.0000 92.0000

16/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $87.0000 88.0000

09/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $89.0000 94.0000

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo New Target: $89.0000 93.0000

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral New Target: $78 Downgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Stantec Inc. (STN) formed wedge down with $22.35 target or 4.00% below today’s $23.28 share price. Stantec Inc. (STN) has $2.60B valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.28. About 9,808 shares traded. Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) has declined 8.07% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.07% the S&P500. Some Historical STN News: 26/04/2018 – Stantec Commences Strategic Review of MWH Constructors; 23/05/2018 – Stantec Tower Reaches New Heights as Edmonton’s Tallest Tower; 15/03/2018 Stantec to deliver concept design for raising Warragamba Dam west of Sydney; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q EBITDA C$90.3M; 05/04/2018 – Stantec Selected by Titanium Corporation to Transform Tailings Processing in Alberta Oil Sands; 15/05/2018 – Stantec to Work with Western Michigan University to Transform Main Campus South Neighborhood; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q Adj EPS C$0.42; 26/04/2018 – Stantec Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Stantec to Lead Environmental Assessment for Deepwater Wind Project in Maryland; 26/04/2018 – Stantec Signs Letter Of Intent To Acquire Cegertec

American Electric Power Company, Inc., a public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $43.80 billion. The firm generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It has a 22.17 P/E ratio. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold American Electric Power Company, Inc. shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech owns 28,818 shares. Tiedemann Limited Com stated it has 0.17% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 8,045 are held by Peapack Gladstone Corporation. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Liability Company (Wy) owns 848 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Berkshire Asset Pa holds 0.24% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 33,816 shares. Schulhoff And invested in 0.11% or 2,435 shares. Capital Invest Advsr Limited Liability owns 12,484 shares. Endurance Wealth holds 0.01% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Private Capital Advsr holds 7,658 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Guggenheim Capital Lc invested in 204,885 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.04% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 53,168 shares. Regions Fincl accumulated 46,487 shares. Old Republic Interest Corp accumulated 312,800 shares. 4,120 were reported by Lathrop Inv Mgmt.

The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.7. About 1.88 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OKLAHOMA INDUSTRIAL ENERGY CONSUMERS, WALMART REACHED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PSO’S PROPOSED WIND CATCHER AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – AEP STILL SEEKING OKLAHOMA STAFF CONSENT FOR WIND CATCHER PLAN; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – PLAN TO INVEST $17.7 BLN IN CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS; 16/04/2018 – Black & Veatch’s BOLD® consultant status to drive new wave of power transmission infrastructure; 03/05/2018 – AEP Releases 2018 Corporate Accountability Report; 14/05/2018 – AEP NAMES SMOAK PRESIDENT & COO OF SWEPCO; 19/04/2018 – AEP: SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 24/04/2018 – PSO, Customer Groups Seek Approval of Wind Catcher Agreement; 04/05/2018 – American Electric Power McCellon-Allen Retires as SWEPCO Pres and COO

Analysts await Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.32 per share. STN’s profit will be $49.20 million for 13.23 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Stantec Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold Stantec Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 73.22 million shares or 0.08% less from 73.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact Inv Mngmt holds 120,200 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc reported 2.94M shares. Barclays Public Ltd invested 0% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Citigroup holds 500 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 2.13M shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Van Berkom And Assocs Incorporated accumulated 1.29 million shares or 0.96% of the stock. Captrust Fin Advisors owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. National Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 0% or 13,417 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 331,777 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt Limited, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 17,293 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Com (Trc) owns 501 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation accumulated 11.25M shares.