Stantec Inc. (STN) Is At $21.99 Formed Wedge; Zscaler (ZS) Shorts Down By 0.63%

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) had a decrease of 0.63% in short interest. ZS’s SI was 7.15M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.63% from 7.20M shares previously. With 2.44M avg volume, 3 days are for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)’s short sellers to cover ZS’s short positions. The SI to Zscaler Inc’s float is 11.93%. The stock increased 2.60% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $83.33. About 400,683 shares traded. Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has risen 132.66% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 132.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ZS News: 02/05/2018 – Zscaler Announces Departure of COO; Provides Date for 3Q Earnings Release; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 02/05/2018 – ZSCALER REPORTS DEPARTURE OF COO; PROVIDES DATE FOR 3Q EARNINGS; 15/05/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds CommScope, Exits Zscaler; 11/04/2018 – Zscaler Security Cloud Receives FIPS 140-2 Validation for Encryption; 24/05/2018 – Zscaler Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 03/05/2018 – Cloud security company Zscaler plummets after COO announces surprise resignation; 29/03/2018 – Zscaler Completes SOC 2, Type II Certification; 20/04/2018 – Zscaler Inc. vs Symantec Corporation | Terminated-Dismissed | 04/20/2018

Stantec Inc. (STN) formed wedge down with $21.33 target or 3.00% below today’s $21.99 share price. Stantec Inc. (STN) has $2.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.26% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $21.99. About 10,310 shares traded. Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) has declined 8.07% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.07% the S&P500. Some Historical STN News: 26/04/2018 – Stantec Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – STANTEC INC – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW FOR MWH CONSTRUCTORS, STANTEC TREATMENT AND SLAYDEN; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q Rev C$876.6M; 27/03/2018 – Stantec Acquires Shrewsbury, England-Based ESI Consulting; 27/03/2018 – Stantec Acquires ESI Consulting; 19/03/2018 – STANTEC SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO BUY NORWEST; 11/05/2018 – Stantec 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Results; 15/03/2018 Stantec to deliver concept design for raising Warragamba Dam west of Sydney; 14/05/2018 – Stantec Takes Part in $55 Billion in Active Projects, Led by LNG Complex, Other Energy Feats, an Industrial Info News Alert; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q Adj EPS C$0.42

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold Stantec Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 73.22 million shares or 0.08% less from 73.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 218,700 are owned by D E Shaw And Communication Inc. Virginia-based Lowe Brockenbrough has invested 0.05% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). 1832 Asset Mgmt L P holds 0% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests reported 148 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De holds 0% or 13,417 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 9,324 shares. Invesco Limited owns 0.01% invested in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) for 825,865 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P owns 0% invested in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) for 151,131 shares. Geode Capital Management Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Pictet Asset reported 4.53 million shares. Moreover, Public Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.06% invested in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 589,397 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN).

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.18 billion. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds. It currently has negative earnings. It serves clients in various industries, such as airlines and transportation, conglomerates, consumer goods and retail, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communications, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications services.

Among 7 analysts covering Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Zscaler had 14 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 4 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) rating on Friday, March 1. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $55 target. Credit Suisse maintained Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) rating on Friday, March 1. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $55 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 9. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, March 1. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 2 by Bank of America.