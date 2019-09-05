Stantec Inc. (STN) and WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Comparing side by side

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) and WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stantec Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 1.21 19.76 WEX Inc. 199 5.76 N/A 3.12 70.01

Demonstrates Stantec Inc. and WEX Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. WEX Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Stantec Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Stantec Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than WEX Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stantec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% WEX Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 1.9%

Risk and Volatility

Stantec Inc.’s current beta is 1.17 and it happens to be 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, WEX Inc. has a 1.55 beta which is 55.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Stantec Inc. and WEX Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stantec Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 WEX Inc. 0 3 9 2.75

Competitively the consensus target price of WEX Inc. is $221.67, which is potential 4.70% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.7% of Stantec Inc. shares and 100% of WEX Inc. shares. Stantec Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.3%. Comparatively, 0.6% are WEX Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stantec Inc. -1% -1.16% -4.42% 0.38% -8.07% 8.92% WEX Inc. -0.47% 3.04% 4.86% 36.7% 14.74% 55.7%

For the past year Stantec Inc. has weaker performance than WEX Inc.

Summary

WEX Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Stantec Inc.

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services Â– Canada, Consulting Services Â– United States, Consulting Services Â– Global, and Construction Services. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics; and construction management services. It undertakes commercial, healthcare, education, industrial, airports and aviation, civic, science and technology, waterpower and dam, power, oil and gas, mining, water, building, power transportation, community development, and transportation projects. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and transaction processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; and merchant services. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for corporate payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as employee benefit products in Brazil. Its products include WEX Health Cloud used in the complex healthcare market. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in South Portland, Maine.