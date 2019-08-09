Stantec Inc. (STN) and Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Contrasting side by side

As Business Services companies, Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) and Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stantec Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 1.21 19.76 Verisk Analytics Inc. 137 10.56 N/A 3.58 42.33

In table 1 we can see Stantec Inc. and Verisk Analytics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Verisk Analytics Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Stantec Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Stantec Inc. is presently more affordable than Verisk Analytics Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Stantec Inc. and Verisk Analytics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stantec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.00% 28.4% 9.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.17 beta means Stantec Inc.’s volatility is 17.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Verisk Analytics Inc.’s beta is 0.76 which is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Stantec Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Verisk Analytics Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Stantec Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Verisk Analytics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Stantec Inc. and Verisk Analytics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stantec Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Verisk Analytics Inc. 1 3 1 2.20

Competitively Verisk Analytics Inc. has a consensus target price of $127.17, with potential downside of -18.57%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.7% of Stantec Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96% of Verisk Analytics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.3% of Stantec Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Verisk Analytics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stantec Inc. -1% -1.16% -4.42% 0.38% -8.07% 8.92% Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.63% 2.77% 8.46% 29.12% 38.66% 39.14%

For the past year Stantec Inc. was less bullish than Verisk Analytics Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Verisk Analytics Inc. beats Stantec Inc.

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services Â– Canada, Consulting Services Â– United States, Consulting Services Â– Global, and Construction Services. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics; and construction management services. It undertakes commercial, healthcare, education, industrial, airports and aviation, civic, science and technology, waterpower and dam, power, oil and gas, mining, water, building, power transportation, community development, and transportation projects. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty (P&C) insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. Its solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its customers analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various customers in other markets. This segmentÂ’s solutions also comprise property-specific rating and underwriting information on individual properties and communities to evaluate and price personal and commercial property insurance, as well as business owners, commercial auto and general liability insurance, and workers compensation coverages. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. It provides fraud-detection tools for the P&C insurance industry; benchmarking, scoring solutions, analytics, and customized services to financial services institutions; data analytics for energy, chemicals, and metals and mining industries; and data and information services that enable enhanced compliance with Environmental Health and Safety, as well as helps businesses and governments to anticipate and manage climate-and weather-related risks. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.