Stantec Inc. (STN) and SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) Comparison side by side

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) and SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stantec Inc. 22 1.46 111.13M 1.21 19.76 SYNNEX Corporation 93 0.75 40.98M 8.25 11.95

Table 1 demonstrates Stantec Inc. and SYNNEX Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. SYNNEX Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Stantec Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Stantec Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stantec Inc. 505,366,075.49% 0% 0% SYNNEX Corporation 44,059,778.52% 11.9% 3.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.17 beta indicates that Stantec Inc. is 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, SYNNEX Corporation’s beta is 0.94 which is 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Stantec Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, SYNNEX Corporation which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Stantec Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SYNNEX Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Stantec Inc. and SYNNEX Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stantec Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SYNNEX Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, SYNNEX Corporation’s average target price is $119, while its potential upside is 8.07%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Stantec Inc. and SYNNEX Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.7% and 80.7%. About 3.3% of Stantec Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, SYNNEX Corporation has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stantec Inc. -1% -1.16% -4.42% 0.38% -8.07% 8.92% SYNNEX Corporation -1.8% -2.24% -8.89% 2.19% 3.24% 21.9%

For the past year Stantec Inc. was less bullish than SYNNEX Corporation.

Summary

SYNNEX Corporation beats on 8 of the 14 factors Stantec Inc.

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services Â– Canada, Consulting Services Â– United States, Consulting Services Â– Global, and Construction Services. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics; and construction management services. It undertakes commercial, healthcare, education, industrial, airports and aviation, civic, science and technology, waterpower and dam, power, oil and gas, mining, water, building, power transportation, community development, and transportation projects. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services to resellers, system integrators, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products. It also provides systems design and integration solutions, build-to-order, and configure-to-order assembly capabilities; logistics services that include outsourced fulfillment, virtual distribution, and direct ship to end-users; online services; and financing services comprising net terms, third party leasing, floor plan financing, and letters of credit backed financing and arrangements. In addition, this segment offers marketing services, such as direct mail, external media advertising, reseller product training, targeted telemarketing campaigns, trade shows, trade groups, database analysis, print on demand services, and Web-based marketing. The Concentrix segment offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation, and business transformation services. The company was formerly known as SYNNEX Information Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to SYNNEX Corporation in October 2003. SYNNEX Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.