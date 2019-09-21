Stantec Inc. (STN) and PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) and PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stantec Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 1.21 19.76 PRA Group Inc. 29 1.66 N/A 1.30 23.98

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Stantec Inc. and PRA Group Inc. PRA Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Stantec Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Stantec Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stantec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PRA Group Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.17 beta indicates that Stantec Inc. is 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. PRA Group Inc.’s 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.64 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Stantec Inc. and PRA Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stantec Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PRA Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, PRA Group Inc.’s potential downside is -9.14% and its average target price is $32.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.7% of Stantec Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of PRA Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% are Stantec Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of PRA Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stantec Inc. -1% -1.16% -4.42% 0.38% -8.07% 8.92% PRA Group Inc. 1.77% 10.66% 10.55% 7.01% -22.08% 27.74%

For the past year Stantec Inc. has weaker performance than PRA Group Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors PRA Group Inc. beats Stantec Inc.

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services Â– Canada, Consulting Services Â– United States, Consulting Services Â– Global, and Construction Services. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics; and construction management services. It undertakes commercial, healthcare, education, industrial, airports and aviation, civic, science and technology, waterpower and dam, power, oil and gas, mining, water, building, power transportation, community development, and transportation projects. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business service company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans that have been charged-off by the credit grantor in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, telecommunication providers, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, student loan companies, and other debt owners. In addition, it provides fee-based services comprising vehicle location, skip tracing, and collateral recovery for auto lenders, government entities, and law enforcement; class action claims recovery services and purchases; servicing of consumer bankruptcy accounts; and contingent collections of nonperforming loans. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.