Stantec Inc. (STN) and PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) and PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stantec Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 1.18 20.85 PRA Group Inc. 28 1.39 N/A 1.43 20.14

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Stantec Inc. and PRA Group Inc. PRA Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Stantec Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Stantec Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than PRA Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) and PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stantec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PRA Group Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 3.8%

Risk & Volatility

Stantec Inc. is 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.23. PRA Group Inc. on the other hand, has 1.79 beta which makes it 79.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.7% of Stantec Inc. shares and 0% of PRA Group Inc. shares. Stantec Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of PRA Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stantec Inc. 6.56% 0.66% 2.25% 1.32% -4.88% 12.26% PRA Group Inc. 3.42% 6.88% -8.12% 1.95% -24.96% 17.93%

For the past year Stantec Inc. has weaker performance than PRA Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors PRA Group Inc. beats Stantec Inc.

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services Â– Canada, Consulting Services Â– United States, Consulting Services Â– Global, and Construction Services. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics; and construction management services. It undertakes commercial, healthcare, education, industrial, airports and aviation, civic, science and technology, waterpower and dam, power, oil and gas, mining, water, building, power transportation, community development, and transportation projects. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business service company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans that have been charged-off by the credit grantor in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, telecommunication providers, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, student loan companies, and other debt owners. In addition, it provides fee-based services comprising vehicle location, skip tracing, and collateral recovery for auto lenders, government entities, and law enforcement; class action claims recovery services and purchases; servicing of consumer bankruptcy accounts; and contingent collections of nonperforming loans. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.