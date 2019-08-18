Stantec Inc. (STN) and Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Comparison side by side

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) and Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stantec Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 1.21 19.76 Hill International Inc. 3 0.41 N/A -0.45 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Stantec Inc. and Hill International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stantec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hill International Inc. 0.00% -26.1% -9.1%

Risk and Volatility

Stantec Inc. has a beta of 1.17 and its 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Hill International Inc. on the other hand, has 0.88 beta which makes it 12.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stantec Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Hill International Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Stantec Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hill International Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stantec Inc. and Hill International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.7% and 62.1% respectively. About 3.3% of Stantec Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.7% of Hill International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stantec Inc. -1% -1.16% -4.42% 0.38% -8.07% 8.92% Hill International Inc. 3.62% 12.1% 19.77% -6.53% -42.2% 2.27%

For the past year Stantec Inc. has stronger performance than Hill International Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Stantec Inc. beats Hill International Inc.

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services Â– Canada, Consulting Services Â– United States, Consulting Services Â– Global, and Construction Services. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics; and construction management services. It undertakes commercial, healthcare, education, industrial, airports and aviation, civic, science and technology, waterpower and dam, power, oil and gas, mining, water, building, power transportation, community development, and transportation projects. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Hill International, Inc. provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services. It also manages various phases of the construction process for construction owners, which include cost and budget controls, scheduling, estimating, expediting, inspection, contract administration, and management of contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers. The company primarily serves the United States and other national governments, state and local governments, foreign governments, and the private sector customers. Hill International, Inc. operates in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.