Stantec Inc. (STN) and Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Contrasting side by side

Both Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) and Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stantec Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 1.18 20.85 Document Security Systems Inc. 1 0.46 N/A 0.09 12.30

In table 1 we can see Stantec Inc. and Document Security Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Document Security Systems Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Stantec Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Stantec Inc. is currently more expensive than Document Security Systems Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Stantec Inc. and Document Security Systems Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stantec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Document Security Systems Inc. 0.00% 21.6% 9.4%

Risk and Volatility

Stantec Inc. is 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.23 beta. Competitively, Document Security Systems Inc.’s beta is 2.7 which is 170.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Stantec Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Document Security Systems Inc. are 1.2 and 0.9 respectively. Stantec Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Document Security Systems Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stantec Inc. and Document Security Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.7% and 3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of Stantec Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 27.64% of Document Security Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stantec Inc. 6.56% 0.66% 2.25% 1.32% -4.88% 12.26% Document Security Systems Inc. -8.55% -10.08% -6.96% 3.88% -17.05% 46.06%

For the past year Stantec Inc. has weaker performance than Document Security Systems Inc.

Summary

Stantec Inc. beats Document Security Systems Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services Â– Canada, Consulting Services Â– United States, Consulting Services Â– Global, and Construction Services. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics; and construction management services. It undertakes commercial, healthcare, education, industrial, airports and aviation, civic, science and technology, waterpower and dam, power, oil and gas, mining, water, building, power transportation, community development, and transportation projects. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Document Security Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells paper and plastic products to protect information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging worldwide. The companyÂ’s DSS Packaging and Printing Group segment produces custom paperboard packaging products for pharmaceutical, beverage, photo packaging, toy, specialty foods, direct marketing, and other industries; and offers secure and commercial printing services for end-user customers, as well as technical support for its technology licensees. It also provides security paper, vital records, prescription papers, birth certificates, receipts, manuals, identification materials, entertainment tickets, secure coupons, parts tracking forms, brochures, direct mailing pieces, catalogs, business cards, etc. Its DSS Plastics Group segment manufactures laminated and surface printed cards, including magnetic stripes, bar codes, holograms, signature panels, invisible ink, micro fine printing, guilloche patterns, biometric, radio frequency identification, and watermarks for printed plastic documents, such as ID cards, event badges, and driverÂ’s licenses. The companyÂ’s DSS Digital Group segment provides data center centric solutions to businesses and governments through the cloud. It also develops an iPhone based application that integrates its traditional optical deterrent technologies into proprietary digital data security based solutions for brand protection and product diversion prevention. Its DSS Technology Management segment acquires or internally develops patented technology or intellectual property assets. Document Security Systems, Inc. markets its primary anti-counterfeiting products and technologies under the AuthentiGuard name. The company was formerly known as New Sky Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Document Security Systems, Inc. in July 1992. Document Security Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.