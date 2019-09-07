Stantec Inc. (STN) and Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) and Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stantec Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 1.21 19.76 Booking Holdings Inc. 1,831 5.59 N/A 86.45 21.82

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Stantec Inc. and Booking Holdings Inc. Booking Holdings Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Stantec Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Stantec Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) and Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stantec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Booking Holdings Inc. 0.00% 46% 17.5%

Volatility & Risk

Stantec Inc.’s 1.17 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1.15 beta which is 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Stantec Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Booking Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Stantec Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Booking Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Stantec Inc. and Booking Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stantec Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Booking Holdings Inc. 0 4 5 2.56

Booking Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2076.67 average price target and a 5.54% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stantec Inc. and Booking Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.7% and 97.3% respectively. Insiders owned 3.3% of Stantec Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Booking Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stantec Inc. -1% -1.16% -4.42% 0.38% -8.07% 8.92% Booking Holdings Inc. -1.7% -0.62% 3.12% 3.73% -7.06% 9.53%

For the past year Stantec Inc. was less bullish than Booking Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Booking Holdings Inc. beats Stantec Inc.

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services Â– Canada, Consulting Services Â– United States, Consulting Services Â– Global, and Construction Services. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics; and construction management services. It undertakes commercial, healthcare, education, industrial, airports and aviation, civic, science and technology, waterpower and dam, power, oil and gas, mining, water, building, power transportation, community development, and transportation projects. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Booking Holdings Inc. provides online travel and related services in the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates Booking.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; offers hotel, rental car, and airline ticket reservation services, as well as vacation packages and cruises under the priceline.com brand through its Name Your Own Price and Express Deals travel services; and operates KAYAK, a meta-search service allowing consumers to easily search and compare travel itineraries and prices, including airline ticket, accommodation, and rental car reservation information. The company also operates agoda.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; Rentalcars.com that offers rental car reservation services; and OpenTable that offers restaurant reservation and information services to consumers and restaurant reservation management, as well as customer acquisition services to restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated in approximately 220 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as The Priceline Group Inc. and changed its name to Booking Holdings Inc. in February 2018. Booking Holdings Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.