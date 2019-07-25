Stantec Inc. (STN) Analysts See $0.59 EPS; Shineco (TYHT) Sellers Decreased By 9.46% Their Shorts

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) had a decrease of 9.46% in short interest. TYHT’s SI was 224,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 9.46% from 248,400 shares previously. With 105,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT)’s short sellers to cover TYHT’s short positions. The SI to Shineco Inc’s float is 1.37%. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.0051 during the last trading session, reaching $0.685. About 9,869 shares traded. Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) has declined 41.48% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.91% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) to report $0.59 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 43.90% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. T_STN’s profit would be $65.90M giving it 13.38 P/E if the $0.59 EPS is correct. After having $0.45 EPS previously, Stantec Inc.’s analysts see 31.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $31.57. About 36,112 shares traded. Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) has 0.00% since July 25, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STN News: 26/04/2018 – Stantec Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q EBITDA C$90.3M; 27/03/2018 – Stantec Acquires ESI Consulting; 19/03/2018 – Stantec: Norwest Acquisition Is Expected to Close in 2Q 2018; 27/03/2018 – Stantec Acquires Shrewsbury, England-Based ESI Consulting; 26/04/2018 – STANTEC INC – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW FOR MWH CONSTRUCTORS, STANTEC TREATMENT AND SLAYDEN; 19/03/2018 – STANTEC INC – SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE NORWEST CORPORATION; 31/05/2018 – Stantec to Lead Environmental Assessment for Deepwater Wind Project in Maryland; 08/05/2018 – Stantec Selected to Design Hampstead Bypass and US 17 Improvements in Hampstead in New Hanover and Pender Counties, North; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q Adj EPS C$0.42

Among 5 analysts covering Stantec (TSE:STN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Stantec had 5 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Scotia Capital.

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.53 billion. It operates through four divisions: Consulting Services ?? Canada, Consulting Services ?? United States, Consulting Services ?? Global, and Construction Services. It has a 64.43 P/E ratio. The firm provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics; and construction management services.

Shineco, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant products under the Tenethealth and Tenet Bojian brands in China. The company has market cap of $15.82 million. It engages in growing and cultivating yew trees whose branches can be used for the production of anti-cancer medication, as well as for ornamental indoor bonsai tree for purifying air quality; and planting, processing, and distributing organic fruits and vegetables, such as tomato, eggplants, string beans, and peppers as well as blueberries and wine grapes. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops, makes, and distributes Chinese medicinal herbal products and decoction pieces, including medicines for bone and joint pain, arthritis, respiratory infections, and insomnia, as well as various other common ailments; and distributes a range of Western medicines through its wholesale and retail channels.