Stanley-Laman Group LTD Raised Intel (INTC) Holding by $331,727; Riggs Asset Managment Company Has Increased At&T (T) Position by $2.15 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 14.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd bought 6,259 shares as the company's stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 48,744 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, up from 42,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $51.67. About 14.78M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500.

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company's stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $266.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $37.49. About 36.69M shares traded or 25.03% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500.

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd, which manages about $747.00 million and $411.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2,603 shares to 33,360 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Co (NYSE:NSC) by 2,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,872 shares, and cut its stake in N V R Inc (NYSE:NVR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc reported 34,948 shares. Ca has 0.31% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 48,498 shares. Ci Invests holds 714,600 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Triangle Wealth Management holds 0.88% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 31,173 shares. Markston Ltd Liability Com holds 0.23% or 36,313 shares. First Finance In reported 0.73% stake. 42,288 were reported by Fred Alger Mgmt. Destination Wealth owns 20,771 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 874,860 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans has 245,569 shares. Retail Bank Hapoalim Bm owns 6,866 shares. Northside Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 16,630 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Glaxis Mngmt Llc reported 10,000 shares stake. Riverbridge Prtn owns 59,755 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 1.55 million were reported by Sei Com.