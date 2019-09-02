Stanley-Laman Group LTD Position In Intel (INTC) Was Has Increased; Walnut Private Equity Partners Upped Its Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stake by $459,000

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 14.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd bought 6,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 48,744 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, up from 42,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 09/03/2018 – Intel reportedly considers bid for Broadcom; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User lnterfaces for Multimodal Connected Devices; 21/03/2018 – Breaking Defense: Exclusive – Rethinking Intel In The Age of Trump: DNI Coats & PDNI Gordon; 08/03/2018 – ModusLink Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 14/03/2018 – @petenajarian is looking to hit another home run with his Fast Pitch on $INTC

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 618,500 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.63 million, up from 605,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 2.24 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 05/04/2018 – Blackstone to Bid for Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios in EUR1.91 Bln Deal; 29/03/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE TRUST RECEIVES COURT APPROVAL FOR ARRANGEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone agrees to $4.8 bln LaSalle Hotel Deal- Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – Blackstone to Target About $4.5 Billion for Global Energy Deals; 23/04/2018 – SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Forms Golden Cross; 22/05/2018 – FRP Holdings Announces Closing of Sale of Its Industrial Warehouse Portfolio to Blackstone; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Economic Net Income $792M; 07/05/2018 – Gramercy Property Trust Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Blackstone for $27.50 per Share in a $7.6 billion Transaction; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: GOLDMAN AND BLACKSTONE STILL HAVE CLOSE RELATIONSHIP; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone Results Top Expectations–Update

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd, which manages about $747.00M and $411.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 1,664 shares to 20,140 shares, valued at $6.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,360 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brand Class A (NYSE:STZ).

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $144.96 million and $133.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (NYSE:KKR) by 38,235 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

