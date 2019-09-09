Stanley-Laman Group LTD Position in Adobe (ADBE) Has Cut by $384,636 as Stock Rose; First Manhattan Company Has Trimmed Its Position in Safeguard Scientific (SFE) as Market Valuation Rose

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 1,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 21,948 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 23,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $284.94. About 2.27 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Safeguard Scientific (SFE) by 11.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 171,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.09% . The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85M, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Safeguard Scientific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $12.22. About 337,063 shares traded or 359.46% up from the average. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) has risen 2.91% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SFE News: 15/05/2018 – Consumers Vow to Punish Businesses that Fail to Safeguard Their Data and Reward Those that Put Data Protection First; 23/04/2018 – Safeguard Scientifics Announces Agreement with Sierra Capital; 15/05/2018 – UK Consumers Vow to Punish Businesses that Fail to Safeguard Their Data and Reward Those that Put Data Protection First; 03/04/2018 – 8 in 10 Americans Are Concerned about the Ability of Businesses to Safeguard Their Financial and Personal Information: AICPA; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 06/04/2018 – SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS INC – ZARRILLI WILL REMAIN WITH CO AS A NON-EXECUTIVE EMPLOYEE UNTIL SEPT30, 2018; 06/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS WILL TAKE NEW COMPREHENSIVE MEASURES TO SAFEGUARD INTERESTS; 25/04/2018 – CHINA CENTRAL BANK: WILL EFFECTIVELY CRACK DOWN DOWN ON MONEY-LAUNDERING AND RELATED CRIMES TO SAFEGUARD NATIONAL SECURITY, SOCIAL STABILITY; 12/04/2018 – XI URGES CHINA’S NAVY TO SAFEGUARD NATIONAL INTERESTS: RADIO; 09/03/2018 – EU Will Target US Products, Safeguard European Steel Industry -Katainen

Analysts await Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.56 earnings per share, down 135.90% or $2.12 from last year’s $1.56 per share. After $1.75 actual earnings per share reported by Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -132.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold SFE shares while 18 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 13.59 million shares or 2.75% less from 13.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE). 23,699 were reported by Barclays Plc. Prescott Group Cap Mngmt Lc holds 1.73% or 779,140 shares. State Street Corp owns 355,807 shares. Moreover, Bancorp Of Mellon has 0% invested in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE). Blackrock Incorporated holds 1.23M shares or 0% of its portfolio. California-based Wells Fargo Company Mn has invested 0% in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE). Bridgeway Mngmt Inc invested in 35,000 shares. 50,773 are owned by Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Lc. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE). Citigroup owns 5,299 shares. Reilly Advsr Limited Com invested in 300 shares. D E Shaw And Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE). 24,511 were reported by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.11% in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE).

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $17.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Bank Williams (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 28,419 shares to 68,207 shares, valued at $786,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall F (VYM) by 13,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabco Holdings (NYSE:WBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Tru Communication Fsb Adv stated it has 36,367 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brinker Capital holds 8,521 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And, New York-based fund reported 2,270 shares. Convergence Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Primecap Mgmt Company Ca owns 19.33M shares. Ssi Management invested in 0.03% or 1,520 shares. Aqr Cap Lc invested in 0.82% or 2.90M shares. California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 8.92 million shares. Cypress Management (Wy) owns 905 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Co reported 60,684 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Cognios Capital Llc has invested 0.68% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). California-based Aperio Grp Limited has invested 0.39% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Rothschild & Asset Management Us holds 76,954 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Private Wealth Prtn Limited Company reported 3.05% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $763.16M for 44.80 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.