Stanley-Laman Group LTD Lowered Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake by $373,648; Richard C Young & Company Lowered Its Stake in Harris Del (HRS) by $388,755

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 1,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 22,672 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51M, down from 24,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $221.56. About 879,554 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 2,445 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 82,674 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20 million, down from 85,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 252.79% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 20/03/2018 – Rep. Harris: Rep. Harris and Rep. Kaptur to Receive Lajos Kossuth Award; 04/04/2018 – MYOK NAMES TAYLOR C. HARRIS CFO;FORMER CFO OF ZELTIQ AESTHETICS; 02/05/2018 – Harris Corp 3Q Rev $1.6B; 01/05/2018 – APOLLO’S HARRIS: HARD TO SEE PEAK OIL IN NEXT 20 YEARS; 30/05/2018 – Harris Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 6-7; 02/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Raiders Sign WR/KR Dwayne Harris; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Press: Vikings to re-sign exclusive-rights free agents Anthony Harris, Mack Brown; 05/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris Statement on DACA Deadline; 24/04/2018 – Trump administration plans to nominate Harry Harris as South Korea envoy; 10/05/2018 – HARRIS CORP HRS.N SAYS AIRPORTS AUTHORITY OF INDIA (AAI) GIVES CO A 15-YEAR, 9.44 BLN RUPEES CONTRACT

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $6.35 million activity.

More notable recent L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “One of Mason’s largest employers merges with defense giant Harris – Cincinnati Business Courier” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Harris Corporation’s (NYSE:HRS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Harris Corporation’s (NYSE:HRS) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shareholders Approve The Merger Of Harris And L3 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.02% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 17,099 shares. Bowen Hanes holds 1.83% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) or 258,208 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Management owns 5,035 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% or 11,991 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc holds 0.01% or 14,253 shares. 82,674 were accumulated by Richard C Young And Co Ltd. First City Capital Mgmt holds 0.96% or 8,355 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Piedmont has 0.07% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Wg Shaheen And Associate Dba Whitney And invested in 0.12% or 3,207 shares. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.02% or 6,896 shares in its portfolio. Toth Financial Advisory accumulated 1,302 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 3,360 shares. Canandaigua Savings Bank reported 0.08% stake. Carderock Management has 1.56% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS).

Richard C Young & Company, which manages about $977.77M and $523.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,112 shares to 38,783 shares, valued at $7.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 4,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.68 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holt Advsrs Llc Dba Holt Limited Partnership owns 2,608 shares. Stephens Ar has 7,311 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 852 shares. Omers Administration stated it has 29,400 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.1% stake. Ashfield Partners Ltd Liability Corp reported 28,523 shares. Violich Cap holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1,122 shares. Chevy Chase Trust reported 900 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc reported 0.11% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 0.07% or 5,637 shares in its portfolio. Kings Point Mgmt holds 154 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 69,820 were accumulated by Macquarie Gp Ltd. Newman Dignan & Sheerar reported 2,567 shares stake. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus stated it has 187 shares.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Seems Skeptical Of Palo Alto’s Transition – Seeking Alpha” on January 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Palo Alto Networks Completes Acquisition of PureSec – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Palo Alto Networks To Acquire Demisto For Security Orchestration – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Palo Alto Networks vs. FireEye – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Palo Alto Networks Completes Acquisition of Twistlock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.