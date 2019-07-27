Stanley-Laman Group LTD Lowered Adobe (ADBE) Stake; Shorts at Futurefuel Hares (FF) Lowered By 19.65%

Futurefuel Corp Hares (NYSE:FF) had a decrease of 19.65% in short interest. FF’s SI was 142,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 19.65% from 177,600 shares previously. With 102,900 avg volume, 1 days are for Futurefuel Corp Hares (NYSE:FF)’s short sellers to cover FF’s short positions. The SI to Futurefuel Corp Hares’s float is 0.56%. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.89. About 81,350 shares traded. FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) has declined 2.35% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FF News: 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q EPS 92c; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q Rev $55.7M; 10/05/2018 – FUTUREFUEL CORP QTRLY REVENUES WERE $55.7 MLN, UP 3.0% FROM $54.1 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q Net $40.4M; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 20/04/2018 – DJ FutureFuel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FF); 16/03/2018 – FutureFuel 4Q Rev $75.3M; 16/03/2018 FutureFuel Releases 2017 Results; 16/03/2018 – FutureFuel 4Q EPS 36c

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 6.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 1,446 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 6.38%. The Stanley-Laman Group Ltd holds 21,948 shares with $5.85M value, down from 23,394 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $151.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $311.27. About 1.51M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq” on June 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe (ADBE): Buy or Die? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Adobe Is Pricey But Here’s An Option For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MU, ADBE, MYL – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 48.94 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $17.57 million activity. Shares for $3.45M were sold by Morris Donna. Lewnes Ann also sold $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. Parasnis Abhay had sold 25,000 shares worth $6.00M on Wednesday, January 30. Rencher Bradley sold $7.39 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe had 30 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $325 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. Stephens maintained it with “Hold” rating and $288 target in Friday, March 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by UBS. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Canaccord Genuity. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Thursday, June 20. Guggenheim maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 19. Barclays Capital maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Friday, March 15. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $304 target. Citigroup maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab invested in 2.05M shares or 0.35% of the stock. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt holds 6,206 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams reported 8,569 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. Bridges Invest Incorporated owns 32,959 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Btim Corp holds 7,590 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Strategic Glob Advisors Ltd Llc has 972 shares. Artisan Partners Partnership stated it has 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 903 are owned by Oxbow Advsr Ltd Llc. Shell Asset Mngmt Communication holds 0.25% or 41,759 shares in its portfolio. Sit Invest Assocs reported 32,010 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Badgley Phelps & Bell stated it has 25,840 shares. Fort Washington Advsrs Incorporated Oh has 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,448 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 143,249 shares stake. Tortoise Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 38 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $29,905 activity. The insider EGGER TERRANCE C Z bought $29,905.

More notable recent FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FutureFuel Releases First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:FF – GlobeNewswire” on May 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FutureFuel Releases 2018 Results NYSE:FF – GlobeNewswire” published on March 15, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “FutureFuel to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on August 9, 2019 – Stockhouse” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FutureFuel Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend Program for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.60, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold FutureFuel Corp. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 20.42 million shares or 2.17% more from 19.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 738 shares. First Advsrs Lp reported 47,456 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 2.58M shares stake. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd owns 60,232 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw And reported 19,098 shares stake. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company invested 0% in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF). Morgan Stanley holds 9,853 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs reported 0% in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF). Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 30 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt owns 16,353 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc reported 16,370 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Lc stated it has 28,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 54,471 were reported by Amer Century. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF).

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells diversified chemical products, bio products, and bio specialty chemical products in the United States. The company has market cap of $520.11 million. It operates in two divisions, Chemicals and Biofuels. It has a 22.78 P/E ratio. The Chemicals segment makes and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.