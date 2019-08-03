Stanley-Laman Group LTD Increases Holding in A T & T (T); Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Valuation Rose While Cleararc Capital Upped by $407,037 Its Holding

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 23.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd bought 10,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 53,352 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 43,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 33.97 million shares traded or 19.34% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southeast Agreement; 18/03/2018 – Antitrust showdown with AT&T will resonate across all sectors; 08/03/2018 – Charles Gasparino: #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect to Be First U.S. Co to Launch Standards-Based Mobile 5G Service in 2018; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Launches Public-Safety Core, FirstNet Subscribers to Transition by May; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Wasn’t Aware of Cohen Controversy Until 2018 — Memo; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 15/04/2018 – The Week Ahead: AT&T and Time Warner Chiefs to Testify, and New China Tariffs Brew; 15/03/2018 – AT&T Antitrust Trial to Last Twice as Long as Initial Estimate

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fragasso reported 19,333 shares. Summit Fin Strategies owns 12,319 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware reported 152,163 shares. Dubuque National Bank And Co holds 0.08% or 15,295 shares in its portfolio. 56,580 were accumulated by Cim Inv Mangement Inc. Piedmont Investment Advisors stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Pggm Invests reported 4.36 million shares. 11,314 were reported by Van Strum And Towne. Calamos Advsr Limited owns 2.11 million shares. Wasatch Advsrs Incorporated holds 195,465 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 6,081 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 119,416 shares. West Oak Cap Lc owns 0.02% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1,200 shares. Garland Mgmt holds 119,316 shares or 2.59% of its portfolio. Commerce Retail Bank owns 1.95 million shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio.

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd, which manages about $747.00 million and $411.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2,603 shares to 33,360 shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 1,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,140 shares, and cut its stake in N V R Inc (NYSE:NVR).

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05 billion and $371.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,120 shares to 128,514 shares, valued at $15.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

