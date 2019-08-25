Stanley-Laman Group LTD Holds Holding in Intel (INTC); Ghost Tree Capital Stake in Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Has Decreased as Market Value Rose

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 14.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd bought 6,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 48,744 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, up from 42,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 32.82M shares traded or 47.65% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – SiFive Announces Investment from Intel Capital; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES FILES SECOND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTEL; 30/04/2018 – ISRAEL INTEL SAYS IRAN HAS MISLED WORLD ON NUCLEAR PROGRAM: TV; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – LAUNCHED OFFER TO EXCHANGE NEW REGISTERED NOTES FOR OUTSTANDING UNREGISTERED NOTES THAT IT ISSUED IN DECEMBER 2017 IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE PILOT PROGRAM – STATEMENT; 21/03/2018 – Breaking Defense: Exclusive – Rethinking Intel In The Age of Trump: DNI Coats & PDNI Gordon; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY CLIENT COMPUTING GROUP REVENUE $8.2 BILLION, UP 3%; 11/05/2018 – Young Innovators from Around the World Compete at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich To Participate In Senate Intel Committee Hearing On Security Clearance Reform

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.00M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $83.35. About 251,631 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $144.58 million activity. 725,008 shares were sold by Boxer Capital – LLC, worth $71.27M. $18.98M worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares were sold by Braslyn Ltd..

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 650,000 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $17.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 115,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eam Invsts Ltd Liability holds 39,715 shares. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). D E Shaw Co has invested 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Vanguard Group holds 2.18M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 10,192 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited reported 223,630 shares stake. 12,559 are held by Principal Group Inc. Ameriprise reported 152,937 shares stake. Sei Invs Com stated it has 0.01% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Opaleye Mgmt Incorporated holds 105,000 shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has 0.01% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 1,767 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0.01% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Ecor1 Capital has 6.76% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio.

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd, which manages about $747.00M and $411.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,981 shares to 2,207 shares, valued at $260,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mimecast Ltd F by 7,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,145 shares, and cut its stake in Thermax Ltd Inr 2.0.

