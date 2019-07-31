Stanley-Laman Group LTD Holding in Intel (INTC) Raised by $331,727; Fundsmith Llp Has Increased Waters (WAT) Position by $23.45 Million

Fundsmith Llp increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp bought 93,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.03 million shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 billion, up from 4.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $215.78. About 200,375 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 10/04/2018 – HEXATRONIC GROUP AB HTRO.ST – AGREEMENT INCLUDES DELIVERY OF BOTH TRANSPORT CABLE AND SUBMARINE CABLE USED FOR CROSSING OF WATERS; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Introduces Resolution to Honor Vietnam Veterans & Memorials to their Service; 07/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS SOME OUTSIDE FORCES ARE TRYING TO MUDDY THE WATERS IN SOUTH CHINA SEA; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 03/04/2018 – WATERS CORP SAYS TO INVEST $215 MLN IN PRECISION CHEMISTRY MANUFACTURING IN MASSACHUSETTS; 01/05/2018 – Waters Corporation Presentation at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference to Be Webcast Live; 22/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on GAO Report Confirming Longstanding Concerns about HUD’s Rental Assistance Demonstration; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: Mulvaney’s Presence at the Consumer Bureau Compromises Independence of the Agency; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $8.10 TO $8.30; 06/04/2018 – SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA SOFF.OL – BOTH VESSELS WILL OPERATE IN AUSTRALIAN WATERS ON ICHTHYS LNG PROJECT

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 14.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd bought 6,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,744 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, up from 42,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $51.4. About 6.22M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 10/05/2018 – Intel Editorial: The U.S. Needs a National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 04/04/2018 – SHI International Wins PC Client Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 01/05/2018 – Intel Wants Its New Drones to Find Jobs Outside the Spotlight; 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 03/04/2018 – TPG TO BUY WIND RIVER FROM INTEL, NO TERMS; 25/05/2018 – Intel AI Head: ‘Vast Explosion of Applications’ — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – ASTRO SA ASRP.WA – GETS ORDER FROM NTT SYSTEM S.A. RELATED TO MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF HEWLETT-PACKARD AND INTEL

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd, which manages about $747.00M and $411.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) by 1,544 shares to 22,672 shares, valued at $5.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mimecast Ltd F by 7,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,145 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brand Class A (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Longer Invs Inc holds 2.48% or 39,050 shares. Jump Trading Lc holds 0.36% or 20,525 shares. 150,018 were reported by King Luther Mngmt. Clark Estates invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Flippin Bruce And Porter owns 0.97% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 100,713 shares. Diversified Comm reported 13,776 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Albert D Mason Incorporated stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Mcdaniel Terry And owns 537,962 shares for 4.95% of their portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Mngmt has invested 0.2% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Edgar Lomax Comm Va accumulated 750,483 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 277,038 shares or 2.95% of its portfolio. Rdl Finance Inc holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 44,968 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 84,964 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. First Dallas Securities owns 1.06% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 27,449 shares. Inv House Lc invested in 309,841 shares or 1.8% of the stock.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $10.41 million activity. On Monday, February 11 Kelly Terrence P sold $304,423 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 1,312 shares. Harrington Michael C also sold $5.26 million worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Wednesday, February 13. $2.51 million worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was sold by Rae Elizabeth B. 10,000 shares valued at $2.33M were sold by SILVEIRA MICHAEL F on Tuesday, February 12.