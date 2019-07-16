Stanley-Laman Group LTD Has Trimmed Stake in N V R (NVR) as Stock Price Rose; Hengehold Capital Management Has Boosted Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $2.45 Million

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54 million, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $115.48. About 6.23M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in N V R Inc (NVR) by 7.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 144 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,743 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82M, down from 1,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in N V R Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $39.63 during the last trading session, reaching $3450. About 12,049 shares traded. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 8.64% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 17/04/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Falling to; 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q HOME BUILDING REV $1.49B; 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q EPS $39.34; 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q NET ORDERS +17%; 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, SNX & NVR; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMS NVR RATINGS, OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 23/04/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Flat at 16%; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 31/05/2018 – DGAP-NVR: AROUNDTOWN SA DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW AND GRAND-DUCAL REGULATION OF 11 JANUARY 2008 ON TRANSPARENCY REQUIREMENTS FOR; 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q EPS $39.34

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proffitt & Goodson has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Westend Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 353,046 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 69,600 were reported by Shelter Insur Retirement Plan. Montag And Caldwell Limited Com, Georgia-based fund reported 5,025 shares. 65,291 are held by City Holdings. Newman Dignan Sheerar holds 22,880 shares. Cv Starr & Trust invested 3.66% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fragasso Grp Inc accumulated 30,516 shares. Coatue Management Lc holds 0% or 2,441 shares in its portfolio. Elm Advsr Limited Co holds 7,293 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.16% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability holds 1.54% or 4,174 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership holds 724,055 shares. Winfield Assocs owns 860 shares. Moreover, Invsts Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv has 0.51% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. The insider Taylor David S sold $2.97 million. Schomburger Jeffrey K had sold 41,088 shares worth $3.90M on Thursday, January 31. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million worth of stock or 1.21 million shares. 9,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $891,000 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. Matthew Price also sold $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 15. Skoufalos Ioannis had sold 29,621 shares worth $2.86 million on Friday, February 1.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $52.65 million activity. Kelpy Matthew B. bought $66,715 worth of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) on Tuesday, February 19. PREISER DAVID A had sold 144 shares worth $460,800 on Thursday, April 25. Shares for $2.61 million were sold by Martinez Melquiades R. on Monday, February 4. Martchek Jeffrey D sold $1.39M worth of stock or 521 shares. $11.05M worth of stock was sold by Henley Robert W on Tuesday, February 12. On Monday, May 20 Jung Alexandra A bought $229,950 worth of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) or 70 shares.

Analysts await NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $45.15 earnings per share, down 7.95% or $3.90 from last year’s $49.05 per share. NVR’s profit will be $160.34M for 19.10 P/E if the $45.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $47.64 actual earnings per share reported by NVR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.23% negative EPS growth.