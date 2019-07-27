Stanley-Laman Group LTD Has Trimmed Its Arista Networks (ANET) Position by $522,496; Stock Value Rose; Lesa Sroufe & Co Position In Fluor (FLR) Was Boosted

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 7.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 1,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,140 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33 million, down from 21,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $272.98. About 674,600 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has declined 1.90% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 16/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.49; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Sees 2Q Rev $500M-$514M; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 24/03/2018 – Arista Networks Access Event Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 03/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Arista Tanks; Pandora, Viavi Surge — Barron’s Blog; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 41.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 24,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 82,834 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 58,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $32.95. About 1.11M shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 36.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – AT QTR END CONSOLIDATED ENDING BACKLOG OF $29.1 BLN COMPARES TO $41.6 BLN A YEAR AGO; 25/05/2018 – IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Fluor Corporation; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Declares Dividend of 21c; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR 1Q REV. $4.82B, EST. $4.70B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fluor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLR); 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 31/05/2018 – FLUOR IS SAID READY TO EXIT GIANT SCOTTISH OFFSHORE WIND PLAN; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS CONTRACT FROM ENPPI; 30/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS FLUOR ‘A-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE

Lesa Sroufe & Co, which manages about $282.00 million and $116.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telefonica Brasil Sa by 40,595 shares to 383,710 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 12,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,242 shares, and cut its stake in Orange Sa F Sponsored Adr 1 Ad (NYSE:ORAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Lc holds 0.02% or 14,693 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 86 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation has 11 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 29,225 were reported by Chesley Taft And Assocs Ltd Liability Co. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 353,893 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Optimum Inv Advsrs, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,800 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.01% or 95,566 shares. Eaton Vance Management has 1.09M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 1.02 million were accumulated by D E Shaw And Company. Franklin Resources has 0.07% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Moreover, Schafer Cullen Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 17,760 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 19,128 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Numerixs Technologies Inc has 0.06% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 144,510 shares.

