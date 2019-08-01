Stanley-Laman Group LTD Has Raised Its Intel (INTC) Position; Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holder Twele Capital Management Decreased Its Position

Twele Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twele Capital Management Inc sold 241,420 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 22,341 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 263,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 461,325 shares traded or 22.23% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 14.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd bought 6,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 48,744 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, up from 42,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 31.65 million shares traded or 36.41% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Iran, Israel exchange fire in direct escalation; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY CLIENT COMPUTING GROUP REVENUE $8.2 BILLION, UP 3%; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 26/04/2018 – Intel earnings: 87 cents per share, vs 72 cents expected; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Vice Chairman Warner Urges WH to Make Security Clearance Reform a Top Priority; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report; 03/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Leaked video names upcoming Intel and AMD CPUs and chipsets

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Announces Monthly Distribution Amounts and Dates for July, August and September 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream: The MLP Story Remains Strong, But Better Funds Available – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Appointment of New CEO – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (KYN) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Management Succession Plan – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 11, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L bought $80,515 worth of stock or 5,304 shares.

Twele Capital Management Inc, which manages about $406.72 million and $455.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 6,728 shares to 191,760 shares, valued at $16.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 16,459 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

