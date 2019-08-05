Stanley-Laman Group LTD Has Lowered N V R (NVR) Position By $398,448; Avenir Has Cut Crown Holdings (CCK) Position

Avenir Corp decreased Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) stake by 3.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Avenir Corp sold 17,270 shares as Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)’s stock rose 10.88%. The Avenir Corp holds 418,072 shares with $22.81 million value, down from 435,342 last quarter. Crown Holdings Inc now has $8.61B valuation. The stock decreased 2.64% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $63.35. About 1.80M shares traded or 34.64% up from the average. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased N V R Inc (NVR) stake by 7.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 144 shares as N V R Inc (NVR)’s stock rose 5.05%. The Stanley-Laman Group Ltd holds 1,743 shares with $4.82M value, down from 1,887 last quarter. N V R Inc now has $12.21B valuation. The stock decreased 1.88% or $64.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3340.14. About 30,942 shares traded or 33.97% up from the average. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ NVR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVR); 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Adds NVR, Exits Henry Schein; 16/05/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Down to 16%; 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q EPS $39.34; 23/04/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Flat at 16%; 17/04/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Falling to; 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, SNX & NVR; 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, TSLA, SNX & NVR; 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q NET ORDERS +17%; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $6.90 million activity. 129,000 Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) shares with value of $6.90 million were sold by CONWAY JOHN W.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crown Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Crown Within Striking Distance Of Attaining Its Emissions Reduction Goal – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Crown Holdings (CCK) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c, Q3 and FY EPS Guidance Misses – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $213.31M for 10.09 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim Co owns 8,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.31M shares. Fifth Third National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 480 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 3,258 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 139,030 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.06% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Thornburg Investment Mngmt owns 997,776 shares. The California-based Nelson Roberts Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 266,247 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 145,343 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Jump Trading Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 7,485 shares. Elk Creek Partners Llc reported 61,265 shares. Federated Pa reported 51,745 shares. Glenmede Na accumulated 1,047 shares.

Avenir Corp increased Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc (NYSE:MIC) stake by 14,342 shares to 161,240 valued at $6.65M in 2019Q1. It also upped Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) stake by 880 shares and now owns 68,473 shares. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was raised too.

Analysts await NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $52.08 EPS, up 7.87% or $3.80 from last year’s $48.28 per share. NVR’s profit will be $190.36M for 16.03 P/E if the $52.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $53.09 actual EPS reported by NVR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.90% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Think NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NVR: Waiting For An Entry – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “NVR, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results – PRNewswire” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think NVR (NYSE:NVR) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.