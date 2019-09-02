Stanley-Laman Group LTD Has Lifted Position in Intel (INTC) by $331,727 as Stock Declined; Pictet North America Advisors Sa Increases Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA)

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 654.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 69,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 79,576 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52 million, up from 10,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $441.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 10.30M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – The Japan Times: SoftBank uses Alibaba stake as collateral for banks to put together $8 billion margin loan; 12/03/2018 – IKANG GETS PURCHASE PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG CAPITAL & ALIBABA; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare: Yunfeng and Alibaba Are in Discussions With Certain Significant Holders Regarding Potential Support; 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 107 MLN VS LOSS RMB 207.6 MLN; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – DARAZ WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER SAME BRAND FOLLOWING TRANSACTION; 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI SPEAKS ON BTV; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – ELE.ME WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN ITS OWN BRAND AND WORK CLOSELY WITH ITS EXISTING PARTNERS AND MERCHANTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww has 1.36M shares. Chevy Chase Inc owns 0.87% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 4.10M shares. American Bancshares has 0.07% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bowen Hanes Company has invested 1.03% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 55,870 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ftb Advisors has 1.45% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Acg Wealth owns 106,815 shares. 39,769 are owned by Doheny Asset Management Ca. Focused Wealth Management has 1.08% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Regal Invest Advsrs Llc owns 0.74% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 68,007 shares. Contravisory Inv Mgmt invested 0.01% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Amer International Gru holds 0.43% or 2.08 million shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt reported 88,341 shares.

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd, which manages about $747.00 million and $411.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brand Class A (NYSE:STZ) by 1,865 shares to 23,529 shares, valued at $4.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,207 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $668.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 15,148 shares to 111,531 shares, valued at $11.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 6,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,394 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).

