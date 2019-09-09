Stanley-Laman Group LTD Has Decreased Stake in Electronic Arts (EA) as Market Value Declined; Fulton Finl Pa (FULT) Stock Rose While Rafferty Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $2.21 Million

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Fulton Finl Corp Pa (FULT) by 90.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 147,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.12% . The institutional investor held 14,628 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226,000, down from 162,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fulton Finl Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.84. About 401,660 shares traded. Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) has declined 2.07% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FULT News: 20/03/2018 – Fulton Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Fulton Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Texans To Sign OL Zach Fulton; 17/04/2018 – Fulton Financial Reports First Quarter Net Income of $49.5 Million, or $0.28 Per Share; 22/03/2018 – Fulton Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – FULTON FINL BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 17/04/2018 – Fulton Fincl 1Q EPS 28c; 12/03/2018 Football Rumors: Texans Likely To Sign OL Zach Fulton; 24/05/2018 – Atlanta CBS: Exclusive: Ousted Lithonia PD Chief talks to CBS46, resigns Fulton Co. job after Bulldog questions; 17/04/2018 – Fulton Fincl 1Q Net Interest Income $151.3 Million

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 53,765 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46 million, down from 58,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $98.75. About 1.30M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $178.48 million for 39.19 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Techs Crossover Mgmt Vi Llc has 609,035 shares. 100 were reported by Hudock Capital Grp Inc Limited Liability Co. Marathon Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Raymond James Fin Ser Advsrs holds 23,337 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amica Retiree Tru reported 3,465 shares. Accuvest Advsrs holds 11,199 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Covington Cap Mgmt holds 0.22% or 35,385 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 501,670 shares. M&T Commercial Bank Corp reported 19,961 shares stake. 4,515 are held by Mackenzie Financial Corporation. New York-based Adirondack has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Eminence Capital L P, a New York-based fund reported 1.34M shares. 3.31M were accumulated by Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company. D E Shaw & Co Inc holds 1.51M shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2,578 shares.

Analysts await Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 5.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.37 per share. FULT’s profit will be $58.16M for 11.31 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Fulton Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold FULT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 107.72 million shares or 2.49% less from 110.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 105,363 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Company. 13,816 were reported by Bankshares Of Montreal Can. Moreover, Keybank National Association Oh has 0% invested in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited owns 123 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Us Savings Bank De invested in 2,360 shares or 0% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 150,052 shares. Qs Investors Ltd reported 0.03% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Moreover, Verition Fund Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested 0% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Hap Trading Limited Liability Company has 15,280 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors reported 0% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Wheatland Advsr reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Bluecrest Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) for 24,858 shares. Wagner Bowman Corporation invested in 0.07% or 19,115 shares. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT).

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 34,545 shares to 245,449 shares, valued at $10.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 12,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).