Stanley-Laman Group LTD Has Decreased Adobe (ADBE) Position by $384,636 as Stock Rose; Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Cambridge Trust Company Has Lowered Stake

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 1,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 21,948 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 23,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.55% or $13.35 during the last trading session, reaching $280.36. About 3.81M shares traded or 50.20% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 26,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 223,872 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.45 million, down from 250,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $142.82. About 12.66 million shares traded or 87.01% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Salesforce.com And Debt ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE BUILDS CRYPTOCURRENCY ON SALESFORCE; 13/03/2018 – Bullhorn Acquires Talent Rover and Jobscience to Accelerate the Delivery of Its Global Salesforce Offering; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Agrees to Buy MuleSoft for About $6.5 Billion; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 EPS 91c-EPS 93c; 08/03/2018 – Cloud Lending Solutions Recognized as Top 10 Best Performing Salesforce Solution Provider; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 16,117 shares to 157,528 shares, valued at $9.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 41,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,891 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr (NYSE:NVS).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $7.56 million activity. Roos John Victor had sold 114 shares worth $17,779 on Thursday, February 7. Benioff Marc sold $2.36M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, February 5. BLOCK KEITH also sold $815,800 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, February 13. $32,216 worth of stock was sold by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15. Weaver Amy E sold $857,751 worth of stock or 5,325 shares. Another trade for 846 shares valued at $134,514 was made by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $72.56M for 396.72 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 44.08 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.