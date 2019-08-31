Stanley-Laman Group LTD Has Cut Stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by $439,855 as Market Value Declined; Bank Hapoalim Bm Trimmed Gazit Globe LTD (GZT) Stake by $2.70 Million

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Gazit Globe Ltd (GZT) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 245,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.46 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23 million, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Gazit Globe Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. It is down 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GZT News: 28/05/2018 – Gazit Globe 1Q Adjusted Profit $69M; 28/05/2018 – GAZIT GLOBE LTD – SAME PROPERTY NOI FOR GROUP IN QUARTER INCREASED BY 3.7% COMPARED TO SAME QUARTER IN 2017; 28/05/2018 – Gazit Globe 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 29/03/2018 – GAZIT GLOBE LTD SAYS BOARD APPROVED NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – GAZIT SEES NO MATERIAL EFFECT ON OPS/RESULTS FROM REG SHR SALES; 28/05/2018 – GAZIT GLOBE LTD GZT.TA SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR ILS 3.68; 28/05/2018 – Gazit Globe 1Q Economic FFO $48M, or 25c/Share; 29/03/2018 – GAZIT GLOBE LTD – SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE FINANCED FROM CO’S INTERNAL RE; 29/03/2018 – GAZIT GLOBE LTD – CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY MATERIAL TAX LIABILITY DUE TO GAINS THAT MAY RESULT FROM SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 28/05/2018 – GAZIT GLOBE LTD QTRLY RENTAL INCOME FOR QUARTER INCREASED BY 1.9%, AND TOTALED NIS 711 MLN

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 53,765 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46 million, down from 58,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $93.68. About 1.42 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER

More notable recent Gazit Globe Ltd (NYSE:GZT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gazit Brasil Acquires 70% of One of The Largest and Most Dominant Shopping Malls in Sao Paulo for R$937M (approx. USD 281M) – GlobeNewswire” on December 28, 2017, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gazit Globe Completes a NIS 416 million (US$ 115 million) Offering of Unsecured Debentures – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Global retail developer Gazit buys Newbury Street property for $51M – Boston Business Journal” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Gazit Globe Ltd (NYSE:GZT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gazit Horizons Acquires Retail Asset in Brooklyn, New York – GlobeNewswire” published on July 05, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gazit Horizons Invests an additional $63 million in New York City and Boston – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 06, 2018.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT) by 136,194 shares to 155,862 shares, valued at $11.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etf Managers Tr by 25,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).