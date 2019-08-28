Stanley-Laman Group LTD Has Cut Its Norfolk Southern Co (NSC) Position by $379,440; Stock Value Declined; As Avx New (AVX) Stock Value Declined, Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Boosted Its Position

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co (NSC) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 2,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 28,872 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40M, down from 30,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $172.45. About 1.27 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 51,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 146,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 95,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.15. About 146,826 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q Net $31.8M; 20/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 20 / 2018 – AVX Corporation (Olean Advanced Products) – Western Region; 22/03/2018 – AVX Releases New T4Z Medical Series HRC4000 Tantalum Capacitors for Non-Critical Medical Devices; 25/04/2018 – AVX 4Q EPS 19C; 30/04/2018 – AVX Earns 2017 TTI Supplier Excellence Award; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corporation Announces A Definitive Agreement To Acquire KUMATEC; 25/04/2018 – AVX 4Q ADJ EPS 19C; 01/05/2018 – AVX is Sponsoring & Attending EDS 2018; 04/04/2018 – AVX REPORTS A PACT TO BUY KUMATEC; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corp: Included in Purchase Is KUMATEC’s 50% Interest in KUMATEC Hydrogen GmbH Co. KG

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01M for 15.62 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17 million and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26,069 shares to 12,723 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.