Stanley-Laman Group LTD Decreased Norfolk Southern Co (NSC) Position; Grand Jean Capital Management Has Upped By $894,153 Its Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) Stake

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) stake by 33.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc acquired 8,853 shares as Jp Morgan Chase (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Grand Jean Capital Management Inc holds 35,165 shares with $3.56 million value, up from 26,312 last quarter. Jp Morgan Chase now has $369.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $115.48. About 3.15M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – Black Knight Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 29/05/2018 – JPM INVESTING $500M MORE Y/Y IN CIB ON TECH, BREXIT, MIFID; 13/03/2018 – DELEK US HOLDINGS INC DK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 25/04/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Opportunities in Asian Junk Bonds as Outflows Ebb; 22/05/2018 – @JJshout JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 09/04/2018 – JPM’s Bell Says Tariff Escalation a ‘Lose-Lose’ for Global Economy (Video); 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-5 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 24/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased Norfolk Southern Co (NSC) stake by 6.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 2,040 shares as Norfolk Southern Co (NSC)’s stock rose 10.97%. The Stanley-Laman Group Ltd holds 28,872 shares with $5.40 million value, down from 30,912 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Co now has $50.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $191.56. About 382,687 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 17.35 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $952,214 activity. $858,097 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shares were sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph. Zampi Jason Andrew also sold $94,117 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $952,214 activity. $858,097 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shares were sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph. Zampi Jason Andrew also sold $94,117 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 6 analysts covering Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Norfolk Southern had 14 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, April 4.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, April 16. CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 8,517 shares to 18,123 valued at $6.91M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 4,057 shares and now owns 68,298 shares. Cadence Bancorporation was reduced too.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, April 16. CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21. Credit Suisse maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report.