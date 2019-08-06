Stanley-Laman Group LTD Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $348,777; As Qep Resources (QEP) Stock Declined, Schneider Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Qep Resources Inc. (QEP) by 47.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 1.24M shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.54 million, down from 2.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Qep Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $972.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $4.085. About 1.90M shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 03/04/2018 Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Expansion of Its Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Acquisition in Australia; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL OIL EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION 48.3 MMBOE – 51.9 MMBOE; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 23/04/2018 – QEP Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 2; 23/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 11 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 09/05/2018 – Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Naturally Aged Flooring to Q.E.P. Co., Inc; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $428.9 MLN VS $420.1 MLN; 19/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss $53.6M

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 57.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 2,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 2,207 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260,000, down from 5,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $133.46. About 15.38 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft has previously looked to Linux to boost its public cloud and operate equipment in its data centers; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.15 million are owned by Scotia Cap Inc. Toth Advisory stated it has 91,502 shares or 2.53% of all its holdings. Lyons Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 2.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 6,104 shares. Moreover, Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 2.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). South Street Advisors Limited invested in 0.91% or 25,440 shares. Retirement Planning Group Inc owns 0.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,370 shares. Dupont Corp reported 832,118 shares or 2.24% of all its holdings. Sit Assocs holds 2.14% or 574,152 shares. Markston Int Ltd reported 353,729 shares. Garrison Bradford And Associate stated it has 7,600 shares. First Personal Fincl Serv stated it has 2.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ruggie Capital Group has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15 shares. Dodge And Cox invested in 3.06% or 31.62 million shares. Country Club Company Na holds 162,592 shares or 2.26% of its portfolio. Estabrook Mgmt owns 354,254 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halcon Resources Corporation by 738,541 shares to 8.77M shares, valued at $11.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Venator Materials Plc by 1.25 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold QEP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 215.71 million shares or 6.56% less from 230.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 63,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Brown Advisory Incorporated has 0% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 1.76 million shares. Wexford Cap Lp owns 1.69M shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Huntington Savings Bank has 0% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 2,400 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0.01% or 3.52 million shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Co holds 4.12 million shares. Susquehanna Intll Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 152,033 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 86,894 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 22.08M shares. Charles Schwab Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Quantbot Ltd Partnership stated it has 13,000 shares. Oslo Asset Mgmt As has 6.99 million shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 3,300 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 47,900 shares.