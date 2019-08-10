Stanley-Laman Group LTD Decreased Its Position in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by $373,648; As International Business Machine (IBM) Share Value Rose, Holder American Research & Management Has Trimmed Stake by $473,478

American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 140,255 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79 million, down from 143,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 5.11M shares traded or 38.99% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES REVENUE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $37.7 BILLION, UP 12 PERCENT (UP 10 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 16/05/2018 – TTA Receives Outstanding Work Review from Long-Time Partner IBM; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS SALE OF 1 BLN EUROS OF BAD LOANS WILL BE CARRIED OUT WITH GACS STATE-BACKED GUARANTEES; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 10/04/2018 – McAfee and IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 30/05/2018 – Fujitsu, IBM Join Actifio Data Driven 2018 As Premier Sponsors; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – XTD LTD XTD.AX – SIGNED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH IBM FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF SMART CITIES SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 1,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 22,672 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51M, down from 24,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.19. About 628,148 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Palo Alto Networks: An Alpha Bet That’s In Gear – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Now a Good Time to Load Up on Palo Alto Networks Stock? – The Motley Fool” published on November 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Palo Alto Networks Prepares For A Long-Term Ramp – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2018. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Palo Alto Networks Welcomes Jean English as New Chief Marketing Officer – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Palo Alto Networks: Pay No Mind To The Market And Keep Buying – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.68 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 32,344 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 10,610 shares. Omers Administration stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Kbc Grp Nv owns 0.16% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 78,549 shares. Sigma Planning holds 1,014 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Regent Investment Limited Liability Company reported 4,450 shares. Regal Invest Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 1,023 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Monetta Services invested in 3,000 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Argent Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, Financial Counselors Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Wealthtrust Axiom Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1,100 shares. Shine Inv Advisory has 0.05% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 479 shares. Vanguard Group Inc reported 8.16 million shares stake.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $26.03M for 199.25 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.78 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97 million and $350.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,976 shares to 21,491 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,487 shares, and has risen its stake in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IBM Stock Stronger as Red Hat Adds Fuel for Trillion-Dollar Opportunity – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Leading Tech, Telecom, Pharma, Beverage and Manufacturing Companies Collaborate with IBM and Chainyard to Simplify Supply Chain Management Using a New Blockchain Network – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Earnings Show Itâ€™s Time to Buy IBM Stock on a Pullback – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “AT&T, Verizon Earnings On Tap With The 5G Era In Sight – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Stockâ€™s Purchase of Red Hat Opens to Skeptical Reviews – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.