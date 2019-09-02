Stanley-Laman Group LTD Cut Norfolk Southern Co (NSC) Position; TOURMALINE OIL ORDINARY SHARES CA (TRMLF) Shorts Increased By 20.37%

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased Norfolk Southern Co (NSC) stake by 6.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 2,040 shares as Norfolk Southern Co (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Stanley-Laman Group Ltd holds 28,872 shares with $5.40 million value, down from 30,912 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Co now has $45.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 1.15M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices

TOURMALINE OIL CORP ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had an increase of 20.37% in short interest. TRMLF’s SI was 1.54M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 20.37% from 1.28M shares previously. With 40,200 avg volume, 38 days are for TOURMALINE OIL CORP ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:TRMLF)’s short sellers to cover TRMLF’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.79% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $9.42. About 33,578 shares traded or 40.17% up from the average. Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company has market cap of $2.64 billion. The firm has interests in the properties located in Peace River High, Alberta Deep Basin, and NEBC Montney areas. It has a 11.38 P/E ratio.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $720.31M for 15.77 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Norfolk Souther (NYSE:NSC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Norfolk Souther has $23700 highest and $13800 lowest target. $202.67’s average target is 16.44% above currents $174.05 stock price. Norfolk Souther had 12 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) rating on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $21000 target. As per Wednesday, June 12, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity. 525 Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shares with value of $100,546 were bought by Scanlon Jennifer F..