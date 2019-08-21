Stanley-Laman Group LTD Cut Its Position in Norfolk Southern Co (NSC) as Shares Declined; Holder Greenwood Gearhart Has Lifted Wal (WMT) Holding

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co (NSC) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 2,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 28,872 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40 million, down from 30,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $171.82. About 1.01 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 7,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 79,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.74 million, up from 71,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $112.05. About 5.77 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/05/2018 – WALMART WMT.N LIKELY TO ANNOUNCE FLIPKART DEAL BEFORE END OF THIS WEEK; 13/05/2018 – Walmart places $16bn bet on India’s Flipkart; 04/05/2018 – Flipkart yet to finalize stake sale deal with Walmart; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Holds Its Ground in U.S. Amid Unseasonable April Weather; 17/05/2018 – Walmart shutters its Scan & Go program; 10/05/2018 – Walmart gears up for global deals spree; 10/05/2018 – SOFTBANK UNDECIDED ON SELLING FLIPKART STAKE TO WALMART: ET; 14/03/2018 – WALMART SAYS HOME-DELIVERY FEE COULD `PROBABLY’ BE REDUCED; 16/04/2018 – Walmart.com Takes Fashion Up a Notch; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01M for 15.56 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.43% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Condor Mngmt holds 7,327 shares. Moreover, Monroe Financial Bank & Mi has 0.08% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,329 shares. Pinnacle Prns stated it has 0.07% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Murphy Pohlad Asset Lc holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 13,380 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va owns 27,449 shares. Raymond James Associate accumulated 244,638 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Regent Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.24% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 3,834 shares. Waters Parkerson Ltd Liability holds 1.67% or 106,323 shares in its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 10,817 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 151 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 6,207 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Tru Company reported 0.15% stake. Anchor Bolt Lp holds 0.77% or 42,269 shares in its portfolio. Papp L Roy reported 2,458 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Incorporated accumulated 2.16M shares or 0.27% of the stock. Hrt Fincl Ltd Llc accumulated 31,609 shares. Hengehold Capital Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd owns 106,274 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Birch Hill Advsr Llc holds 12,306 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cim Investment Mangement stated it has 0.44% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Covington Inv Advsrs holds 0.51% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 15,492 shares. Dodge & Cox reported 0.01% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 0.2% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 4.89 million shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 0% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Fagan Associate Inc holds 2% or 47,985 shares. Kistler invested in 1,331 shares. Prelude Mngmt Limited stated it has 0% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 398,200 were accumulated by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corp. Bath Savings Tru owns 0.06% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 3,047 shares.

