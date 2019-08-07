Stanley-Laman Group LTD Boosted Its A T & T (T) Stake by $316,231; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Rose, Holder Chesapeake Asset Management Has Increased Stake

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 23.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd bought 10,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 53,352 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 43,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $33.96. About 30.73 million shares traded or 6.92% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Judge agrees with economist’s assessment of potential AT&T-Time Warner merger; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS SINCE THEN IT HAS RECEIVED NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS FROM MUELLER; 18/05/2018 – FOX Illinois: #BREAKING: Armed robbery in progress at AT&T in Springfield. More to come; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – IS HOPEFUL CO CAN RETURN TO WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A COMPARABLE BASIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs Third Tower Deal to Contribute to FirstNet Buildout; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2023, PRICED AT T PLUS 135 BASIS POINTS; 15/03/2018 – U.S. judge hearing AT&T trial sets opening arguments for Wednesday; 30/04/2018 – Future of AT&T-Time Warner Deal Is in Judge’s Hands; 21/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: AT&T LatAm selects banks for bond sale; 26/03/2018 – AT&T TRIAL RESTART DELAYED AS COURT DEALS WITH ISSUE

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 285.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 9,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 12,775 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 3,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $115. About 4.62 million shares traded or 34.47% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Domestic Package Rev $10.23B; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees Effective Tax Rate in a Range of 23% to 24% for the Remainder of the Yr; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 02/04/2018 – UPS Seen at `Breaking Point’ as Pilots Lament Too Few Aircraft; 22/05/2018 – Global UPS Battery Market for Data Center Industry to Post a CAGR of Over 11% Through 2022 l Technavio; 25/04/2018 – UPS OFFERS VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT INCENTIVE TO ELIGIBLE U.S.-BASE; 19/03/2018 – UPS – CONSORTIUM HAS DEPLOYED A NEW CHARGING TECHNOLOGY IN LONDON; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Voluntary Retirement Incentive To Eligible U.S.-Based Management Employees

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Dividend Is Safe, For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “AT&T Announces the Name of Its New Streaming Service (and It’s Taking “Friends” With It) – The Motley Fool” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T Is Still Investable Despite Some Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T (T) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd, which manages about $747.00 million and $411.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) by 1,544 shares to 22,672 shares, valued at $5.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermax Ltd Inr 2.0 by 63,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,707 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brand Class A (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hoertkorn Richard Charles accumulated 8,000 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Hennessy Advsr Inc owns 170,160 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Deprince Race & Zollo reported 770,270 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Company Of Virginia Va has invested 1.42% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Artemis Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.18% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 22,318 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca). Heritage Wealth Advisors stated it has 5,247 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 52,570 shares. Hourglass Limited Liability Com has invested 2.6% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Manchester Cap Mgmt holds 19,685 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Howland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Telos Cap Inc invested in 0.23% or 23,770 shares. Everence Cap Management has 143,395 shares. Crawford Counsel reported 1.5% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 12,011 are held by Villere St Denis J And Com Ltd Com.

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc, which manages about $889.99 million and $58.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,772 shares to 10,923 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 14,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,422 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. The insider Peretz Richard N. sold $1.01 million.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Workhorse Group Takes Paper Hit Because Of Politically Fueled Share Run-Up – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UPS’ Marken Consolidates European Presence By Acquiring Three Companies – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Transparency And Personalization Are The Next Frontiers For Online Retailers, UPS Study Finds – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.