Stanley Capital Management Upped Its Position in Facebook (FB) by $1.76 Million as Share Price Rose; United Rentals (URI) Position Has Boosted by Wilen Investment Management Corp

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 36.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, up from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $582.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 16.03M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook wants more video creators to compete with YouTube, so it’s rolling out a subscription feature; 26/04/2018 – Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer faced a grilling from U.K. lawmakers in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 20/04/2018 – Ives still thinks Facebook could hit $225 per share this year, well above the price of about $167 a share on Friday; 16/05/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCING DYNAMIC ADS FOR LEAD GENERATION; 16/04/2018 – France builds WhatsApp rival due to surveillance risk; 09/04/2018 – Cambridge Analytica whistleblower says Facebook users’ data could be stored in Russia; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 27/03/2018 – Facebook will send either CTO Mike Schroepfer or CPO Chris Cox to appear in front of UK lawmakers in regards to the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Thom Tillis: Obama Used Controversial Data Grabbing Techniques, Too; 16/03/2018 – FB: DEVELOPING: Facebook is suspending Trump-affiliated political research firm Cambridge Analytica. Story to come. – ! $FB

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in United Rentals (URI) by 51.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 7,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,620 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, up from 14,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in United Rentals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $134.74. About 797,355 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Bancorporation &, Iowa-based fund reported 1,201 shares. Callahan Advisors reported 24,541 shares. Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Landscape Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 6,968 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 51,385 shares. Ent Fincl Services accumulated 0% or 117 shares. Nomura has invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Origin Asset Limited Liability Partnership has 94,900 shares. 127,635 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Limited Com. U S Invsts reported 6,336 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.06% or 22,354 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Waddell Reed has 0.15% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 546,589 shares. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Mngmt has 0.53% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Wilen Management has 22,620 shares for 1.96% of their portfolio. Sun Life Financial Incorporated stated it has 136 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “URI provides guidance, resumes buyback program; shares +3.1% – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Rentals +5% after earnings beat, reaffirmed outlook – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Rentals Is Offering Value – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Rentals: What Is Going On? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 22, 2018.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ride Uber Stock to Triple-Digit Success – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Big Tech under fire on Capitol Hill – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: FB, NFLX, GILD, TSLA – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This Is Why Amazon Stock a Must-Buy Amid the Nasdaq Rally – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Virtual Reality Training Is Going Mainstream – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $11.16 million activity. 750 shares valued at $124,035 were sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 13. $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock.