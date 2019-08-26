Stanley Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Wabco Hldgs (WBC) by $2.23 Million; Foxhaven Asset Management LP Lowered Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stake by $5.33 Million

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 52.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 15,452 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, down from 32,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $132.57. About 102,176 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK, A LEADI; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints Roberto Fioroni New Chief Financial Officer; 12/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS – NEW AWARDS SPECIFY $502 MLN IN NEW BUSINESS EARMARKED FROM 2018 THROUGH TO 2022 INCLUSIVELY; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 lnclusively; Reaffirms Sales Growth Is Expected to Outperform Market Growth Long Term; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ROBERTO FIORONI TO POSITION OF CFO, COMMENCING NO LATER THAN JUNE 6, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SALES $3,885 MLN – $4,015 MLN; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement with a Major Global Manufacturer of Trucks and Buses to Supply Air Compressors

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 118,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 1.03 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.78 million, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $48.19. About 1.50 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 30/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Brings Competitive Season to United Kingdom; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 03/05/2018 – At 1:05 p.m. ET, Dow Jones ran a few headlines about Activision Blizzard’s quarterly earnings, which were due after the close Thursday; 22/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group Brings Franchises of the Future, Esports and Fan-Favorite Properties to Licensing Expo 2018; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q ADJ. EPS 38C, EST. 34C; ADJ. REV. BEATS EST; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Adj EPS 46c; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of incorrect earnings; 02/04/2018 – Luminosity Take CWL Birmingham Open Championship; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion II: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $204.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 219,911 shares to 405,542 shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

