Stanley Capital Management Stake in Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Lowered as Share Value Declined; Howard Capital Management Decreased Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Holding as Market Value Declined

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 73.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 103,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 36,316 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 139,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 7.64M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 16/04/2018 – Janssen Announces Worldwide Development and Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to Advance a Next-Generat; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 4/4/2018, 10:30 AM; 03/05/2018 – EMA VALIDATES BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S TYPE II VARIATION APPLICAT; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 09/04/2018 – #2 Merck racks up another win in wide-ranging PhIII Keytruda lung cancer study, this time as solo therapy $MRK $BMY; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 16/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/16/2018, 7:00 PM; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.35-Adj EPS $3.45; 12/04/2018 – All Eyes on Lung Cancer With New Data From Merck, Bristol-Myers

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 52.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 15,452 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, down from 32,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $133.51. About 286,209 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – RAISES REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO NOW RANGE FROM $6.95 TO $7.45; 22/04/2018 – DJ WABCO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBC); 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC -; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 Inclusively; Reaffirms Sale; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement with a Major Global Manufacturer of Trucks and Buses to Supply Air Compressors; 06/03/2018 WABCO Signs its Largest Ever Fleet Management Solutions Contract to Equip Girteka Logistics across Europe; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement For $100M; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Roberto Fioroni Chief Financial Officer; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ROBERTO FIORONI TO POSITION OF CFO, COMMENCING NO LATER THAN JUNE 6, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – WABCO Receives Sinotruk 2017 Top Supplier and Quality Awards

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $204.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 55,200 shares to 189,900 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Armstrong Shaw Associates Ct reported 6,100 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). British Columbia Management holds 0.06% or 51,540 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Invest has 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Franklin Res holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 190,210 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated holds 0.02% or 379,683 shares. State Street Corp has 1.13M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amer Trust Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 18,305 shares. Massachusetts-based Frontier Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.07% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). 47,351 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk. Walleye Trading Ltd has invested 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Carlson Capital LP holds 200,000 shares. Huntington Natl Bank holds 0% or 97 shares. Glazer Cap Limited Liability Co owns 1.46% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 75,000 shares. Quantitative Inv Management Limited stated it has 12,100 shares.

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Sprint, Wabco Holdings, and Sibanye-Stillwater Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on March 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WABCO comment NYSE:WBC – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “WABCO Holdings Beats Quarterly Consensus EPS, Misses Revenue Expectations – Benzinga” on February 18, 2019. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “WABCO’s Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call Set for April 26 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WABCO Signs $180 Million Agreement with Global Manufacturer to Supply Power Steering Gears – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 11.45 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

