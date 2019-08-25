Stanley Capital Management Stake in Anthem (ANTM) Decreased by $1.23 Million; Oakworth Capital Has Lifted Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Position

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65M, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $260.38. About 1.33M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6450.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 50,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 51,487 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, up from 786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $198.51. About 870,026 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 14/03/2018 – Corona Premier Hits Shelves Across U.S. in March; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $99 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Xtensifi Partners with Constellation Digital Partners to Release Aquarius, Open Digital Banking Platform; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Constellation Software at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ); 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR FROM 52C; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer stated it has 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). First Natl reported 0.1% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) invested in 9,342 shares. Bancorporation Hapoalim Bm stated it has 6,412 shares. Dana holds 88,039 shares. Stellar Mngmt Llc has invested 0.89% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 14,007 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Profund holds 0.03% or 3,124 shares. Cognios Cap Limited Company invested in 14,026 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Motco reported 0.35% stake. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited invested in 125,521 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 2.08M shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. 17,472 are owned by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Pennsylvania-based Sei Communications has invested 0.08% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Allstate has 0.09% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $488.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 42,948 shares to 965,421 shares, valued at $58.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Technology Select Sector Spdrr (XLK) by 6,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,883 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Constellation Brands Analysts Bullish After Q1 Print – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Tilrayâ€™s Q2 Earnings Revive TLRY Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Evolving Interests And Values’: 3 Takeaways From The Inaugural Apex Millennial 100 Report – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Green Peak Joins Forces With Michigan-Based Short’s Brewery To Create Cannabis-Infused Beer, Edibles – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellation Brands Announces Full Redemption of 3.875% Senior Notes Due 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $204.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 24,500 shares to 143,754 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 13.45 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Vanguard Health Care Fund Buys Pfizer, Humana – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Lee Ainslie Trims Microsoft Position, Exits Anthem – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.