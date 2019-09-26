Stanley Capital Management Position in Facebook (FB) Has Increased as Stock Value Rose; As Duke Energy New (DUK) Valuation Declined, Alethea Capital Management Has Raised Stake

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 218.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 10,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 15,931 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $96.2. About 1.87M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q EPS 88c; 16/04/2018 – DUK $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NC CUSTOMERS; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SPOKESWOMAN KAREN WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy customers are centerpiece of company’s long-term strategy, CEO Good tells shareholders; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy to sell five small hydroelectric plants to Northbrook Energy; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps advance site readiness projects in six Indiana counties; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES 0.5 PERCENT POWER RETAIL GROWTH LONG-TERM; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 37.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 14,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 54,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.52M, up from 39,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $513.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $180.11. About 14.47M shares traded or 1.90% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Don’t Fix Facebook. Replace It; 07/04/2018 – Facebook is banning hundreds more accounts run by Russian trolls:; 19/04/2018 – CMO Today: 21st Century Fox Rejected Comcast Bid; Client Wins Lift Publicis; Users Question Facebook Advertiser; 18/04/2018 – FACEBOOK IS FORMING A TEAM TO DESIGN ITS OWN SEMICONDUCTORS; 05/03/2018 – Ex-Trump aide Nunberg says will not comply with Russia probe subpoena; 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Facebook’s Zuckerberg says “l’m sorry”; 23/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Whistle-Blower Decries Facebook Non-Answers; 22/05/2018 – ZUCKERBERG COMMENTS ON INAPPROPRIATE CONTENT ON FACEBOOK; 17/04/2018 – Air Force is applying Facebook’s retired ‘move fast and break things’ mantra to its space programs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Seabridge Invest Advsr Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Orrstown Service stated it has 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 842,538 are owned by Creative Planning. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 79,366 shares. 4.38 million are owned by Veritas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 3.50M shares. Field And Main Commercial Bank holds 1.13% or 6,395 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 16.31M shares. Martin Inv Mgmt Llc owns 3.09% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 63,634 shares. Allen Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 783,412 shares for 4.31% of their portfolio. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Company Inc invested in 18,800 shares or 2.5% of the stock. Boothbay Fund owns 23,258 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Ghp Investment Advisors accumulated 6,415 shares. Legacy Private Trust owns 6,803 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 50,408 are owned by Trillium Asset Ltd Liability.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “This Is Just the Start of a Rough Correction for Shopify Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Facebook Stock To Propel With $6 Billion Yelp Acquisition? – Forbes” published on September 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Snap Is Now Among the Best Performing Tech Stocks of 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Facebook Stock Takes Another Jump From Bullish Trendline – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “France calls for EU rules on cryptos – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $207.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 65,300 shares to 340,242 shares, valued at $9.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 26,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,837 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00M and $153.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 16,284 shares to 10,770 shares, valued at $428,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 24,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,334 shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Registered Investment Advisor has invested 0.5% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 12,031 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Strategic Advsr holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 22,417 shares. Cibc World Mkts Corp has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 37,051 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp holds 3,683 shares. Parsec Financial Mgmt Incorporated reported 21,037 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 109,599 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. The Michigan-based Northpointe Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.59% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Patten & Patten Tn holds 0.7% or 73,516 shares in its portfolio. Magellan Asset Mgmt reported 269,372 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Acg Wealth has 0.11% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 9,668 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.03% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Reilly Financial Limited Co reported 0.01% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Cwm Lc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).