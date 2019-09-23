Stanley Capital Management Position In Applied Matls (AMAT) Was Upped; As Encore Cap Group (ECPG) Stock Rose, Holder Granahan Investment Management Has Cut Position by $530,541

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Encore Cap Group (ECPG) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 16,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The hedge fund held 63,023 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 79,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Encore Cap Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. It closed at $34.09 lastly. It is down 1.02% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX CITES UPDATED RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 TRIAL; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Investors US Buys 80% Position in Encore Capital; 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 27/04/2018 – Medford Trnscrpt: Wynn’s Boston gaming resort renamed `Encore Boston Harbor’; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 50mm, REF 804-07-500 Product Us; 26/04/2018 – Encore Capital Group Teams Up with Habitat for Humanity for Largest-Ever Global Volunteer Day; 27/04/2018 – WYNN TO RENAME MASSACHUSETTS CASINO ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR; 08/03/2018 – Merkel Encore, U.S. Treasury Bond Watch: Week Ahead March 10-17

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 15.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 219,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.88M, up from 189,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $51.81. About 2.75M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Analysts await Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.19 per share. ECPG’s profit will be $42.25M for 6.27 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Encore Capital Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

More notable recent Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “46 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Encore Capital Group Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 07, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Encore Capital Group (ECPG) A Great Pick for Value Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Encore Capital Group, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Monique Dumais Appointed Chief Information Officer for Encore Capital Group – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold ECPG shares while 33 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 32.17 million shares or 3.60% more from 31.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Corsair Management Lp owns 50,200 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd reported 43,380 shares. Washington-based Cornerstone has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). 2,862 are held by Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc). New York-based Second Curve Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 10.62% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Ameriprise reported 167,794 shares. 24,176 were accumulated by Comerica Retail Bank. 233,035 are owned by Prudential Fincl. Sigma Planning, a Michigan-based fund reported 8,900 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 31,700 shares. 239,311 were reported by Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 3,589 shares or 0% of all its holdings. James Invest Rech invested in 0.02% or 6,870 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp reported 27,381 shares. United Automobile Association owns 76,047 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nv5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 52,439 shares to 146,810 shares, valued at $11.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autolus by 185,778 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,821 shares, and has risen its stake in Sps Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $207.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 26,000 shares to 133,837 shares, valued at $5.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,795 shares, and cut its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.