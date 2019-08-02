Stanley Capital Management Position in Anthem (ANTM) Decreased by $1.23 Million; Ghp Investment Advisors Decreased Its California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Position by $4.06 Million as Market Value Rose

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $53.85. About 40,026 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 26/04/2018 – CWT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS ~19.9% PREMIUM TO SJW APRIL 25 CLOSE; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP SAYS DETERMINED CAL WATER’S NON-BINDING INDICATION OF INTEREST NEITHER CONSTITUTED NOR WAS REASONABLY LIKELY TO LEAD TO A SUPERIOR PROPOSAL; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE:ALL-CASH PROPOSAL VALUED ABOUT $1.9B; 10/05/2018 – Washington Water Service’s Carol Schlender Honored With Drinking Water Week Commitment to Excellence Award by State Department of Health; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP- BOARD DETERMINED THAT THERE IS “SIGNIFICANT RISK” CAL WATER’S PROPOSED TRANSACTION WOULD NOT CLOSE IN A REASONABLE PERIOD OF TIME; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 5C; 08/03/2018 CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP CWT.N : UBS STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $34; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Company – 04/21/2018 12:45 PM; 30/05/2018 – California Water Service Requests Rate Decreases Due to New Tax Law and Capital Financing Costs; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE CONFIDENT CAN FINANCE THE DEAL

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65M, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $289.57. About 270,502 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66 million and $776.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 11,706 shares to 22,450 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Investment Management reported 345,587 shares. Murphy Mgmt reported 5,000 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd accumulated 0% or 5,900 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Invest Advsr Inc has 0.01% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 15,152 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.45% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 14,478 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Investment Advsr Inc has 0.03% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability holds 4,742 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parkside Finance Comml Bank Trust stated it has 0.01% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Shelton Cap Mngmt reported 262 shares stake. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc has 0.04% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 1,000 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability has invested 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 0% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 147,652 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corporation reported 0% stake. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

More notable recent California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Chico Fourth-Grade Class is Grand-Prize Winner for 2019 Cal Water H2O Challenge – GlobeNewswire” on March 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “California Water Service Group enters into new $550M credit agreement – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About California Water Service Group’s (NYSE:CWT) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “California Water Service Group Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Earnings Results Announcement and Teleconference – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission Approves Settlement in Washington Water Service Rate Change Proposal – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $204.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 55,200 shares to 189,900 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 14.96 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.