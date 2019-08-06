Stanley Capital Management Maintains Stake in Bank Amer (BAC); Mastec (MTZ) Holder Skylands Capital Upped Its Position by $1.07 Million

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 118.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 219,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 405,542 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19 million, up from 185,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $27.91. About 16.02 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – COVESTRO BOOKS ARE COVERED AT €75.50 LEVEL: BOFA; 16/03/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 15 (Table); 15/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – BofA’s Hard Line on Assault Rifles Can’t Please Anti-Gun Groups; 16/05/2018 – Zogenix Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Abaxis Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAUL DONOFRIO SAYS 26 PERCENT OF BANK SALES COME FROM MOBILE DEVICES; 16/03/2018 – BofA European chief to step down; 10/05/2018 – WildHorse Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 23.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 22,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 118,450 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, up from 96,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $59.43. About 455,241 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank Of America Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Path to Upside Might Be Too Tough for Bank of America Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Bank of America (BAC) and Fiserv (FISV) Will Pursue Independent Merchant Services Strategies Beginning June 2020 – StreetInsider.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bank Of America Analysts Digest Q1 Print, ‘Weaker’ Guidance – Benzinga” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of Americaâ€™s stock seesaws to a gain after post-earnings conference call – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

