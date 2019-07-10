Stanley Capital Management Maintains Holding in Halliburton Co (HAL); As Suntrust Bks (STI) Share Price Declined, Gyroscope Capital Management Group Decreased by $43.82 Million Its Stake

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 99.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 706,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,272 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $203,000, down from 710,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $64.37. About 3.06 million shares traded or 33.95% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 07/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – QTRLY NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS OF $1.29 PER AVERAGE COMMON DILUTED SHARE; 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY PLC SLEN.L – PROVIDED WITH A COPY OF CORRESPONDENCE BETWEEN SUNTRUST OIL AND NIGERIAN DEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RE; 22/04/2018 – DJ SunTrust Banks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STI); 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY SHR $1.29; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 03/04/2018 – Nomad Foods Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 19/03/2018 – SunTrust: 2018 Business Growth Hinges on Employee Retention and Acquisition; 14/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 143,754 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, up from 119,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 11.75 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 22/04/2018 – DJ Halliburton Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAL); 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EXPECTS STRENGTHENING ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA TO SUPPORT 2Q GROWTH IN COMPLETIONS AND PRODUCTION BUSINESS; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million; 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 5C; 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 40,264 shares to 112,751 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 106,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

