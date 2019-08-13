Stanley Capital Management Lowered Anthem (ANTM) Holding by $1.23 Million as Valuation Rose; Addenda Capital Cut Its Stake in Cbs New (CBS) as Share Value Rose

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 35.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 14,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 27,568 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 42,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $49.29. About 2.78 million shares traded or 20.28% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/05/2018 – National Amusements Says CBS ‘Cannot Wish Away’ Controlling Shareholder; 16/05/2018 – CBS Wins Temporary Reprieve as Redstones Told Not to Interfere; 21/05/2018 – CBS’s “60 Minutes” ran a segment Sunday night on Google’s unparalleled power in search; 07/05/2018 – Charter and CBS Corporation Announce Multi-year Content Carriage Agreement; 20/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kudlow says ‘not at detailed point’ on China negotiations; 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS BOARD DECISION ON DIVIDEND IS SUBJECT TO DELAWARE COURT APPROVAL -STATEMENT; 09/04/2018 – Viacom has asked CBS to sweeten its merger bid by about $2.8 billion, sources say; 14/05/2018 – CBS And Nielsen Collaborate To Advance Dynamic Ad Insertion In Live Broadcasts; 07/05/2018 – Cryptocurrency Youtuber, Crypto Crow Launches First Bitcoin Funded Television Series on CBS, CW and Roku in June, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told CBS the kingdom would pursue a nuclear weapon if its regional rival Iran obtains one

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65M, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $287.07. About 569,028 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 14.83 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $204.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 24,500 shares to 143,754 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

