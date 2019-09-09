Stanley Capital Management Increases Stake in Bank Amer (BAC); Perkins Capital Management Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $362,700; Valuation Rose

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 17,710 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, down from 20,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $136.75. About 17.38 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 118.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 219,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 405,542 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19 million, up from 185,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.92B market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $28.58. About 42.90 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Global Wealth & Investment Mgmt Rev $4.9B, Up 6%; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Noninterest Income $11.52B; 06/03/2018 – Economy & Business: MOVES-Senior energy trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch departs -sources – NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters); 16/03/2018 – BAML’s Brexit planning hits snag as EMEA head resigns; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N MERRILL LYNCH HIRES SUSAN AXELROD, FORMER FINRA REGULATOR, AS CHIEF SUPERVISORY OFFICER; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 07/03/2018 – Kroger to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank reported 1.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cambridge Advsrs Inc has 1.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 41,971 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Ltd reported 44,706 shares or 2.35% of all its holdings. 23,083 are held by Private Ocean Ltd Llc. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 3.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Weiss Asset Management Lp has 0.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,813 shares. Westwood Holding accumulated 1.18M shares. Moreover, Csat Invest Advisory Lp has 1.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 26,070 shares. Cypress Funds has invested 5.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 81,799 shares. Auxier Asset Management reported 128,885 shares stake. Wright Serv reported 106,234 shares. Profund Limited Liability has 534,914 shares for 3.03% of their portfolio. 230,435 are owned by Hyman Charles D. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Ltd has 0.25% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63M and $151.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pareteum Corp by 376,428 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $6.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cryoport Inc by 25,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,650 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.