Stanley Capital Management Increases Position in Bank Amer (BAC); U S G (USG) Shareholder Halcyon Management Partners LP Trimmed Its Position by $15.11 Million

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 118.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 219,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 405,542 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19 million, up from 185,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 68.48 million shares traded or 33.80% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 13/03/2018 – Lanxess kicks off purification unit sale via BAML – sources [16:27 GMT13 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 13/03/2018 – Lanxess kicks off purification unit sale via BAML –; 14/05/2018 – American Air Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – ONLY 1 PCT OF INVESTORS THINK GLOBAL ECONOMY WILL STRENGTHEN OVER THE NEXT 12 MONTHS – BAML MAY FUND MANAGER SURVEY; 25/05/2018 – Markets Have Become More Savvy on Risk, Says BofA’s Sharma (Video); 11/05/2018 – NORTH SEA MIDSTREAM SAID TO BE ADVISED BY BANK OF AMERICA; 29/05/2018 – Bank of America exec sees mixed signals on business loan demand; 15/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 39.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 351,290 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 540,787 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.42 million, down from 892,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 08/03/2018 – USG CORP SEES 2020 CAPEX MIDPOINT ABOUT $160M; 08/03/2018 – USG Reaffirms Its 2018 Outlook; 26/03/2018 – Gebr. Knauf KG revealed in a securities filing Friday it offered to buy USG for $42 per share on Mar. 15; 10/04/2018 – USG CORP – ISSUED STATEMENTS IN RESPONSE TO ANNOUNCEMENT FROM GEBR. KNAUF KG; 08/03/2018 USG Corporation Hosts Inaugural Investor Day; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Gebr. Knauf Submits Non-Binding Proposal to Buy USG for $42/Share; 26/03/2018 – USG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – USG HOLDER BERKSHIRE: KNAUF MADE $42/SHR OFFER FOR USG; 26/04/2018 – USG HOLDER KNAUF REAFFIRMS $42 CASH-CERTAIN OFFER; 02/05/2018 – Buffett-backed USG to open sale talks with Germany’s Knauf

Halcyon Management Partners Lp, which manages about $638.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (TBF) by 125,000 shares to 187,000 shares, valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 82,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 324,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Arris International Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.